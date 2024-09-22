Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024: List of every aircraft

Take to the skies in a number of new and returning craft.

Familiarize yourself with you craft in the skies.

Xbox Game Studios and Asobo Studio's Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 is on the way, bringing a vastly upgraded experience and a smaller installation client for pilots to utilize. Naturally, a new sim means new aircraft to fly, alongside some returning favorites.

It's not just planes anymore however, as Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 introduces a number of new missions such as firefighting or search-and-rescue. These different kinds of missions can be explored in the game's Career mode, and naturally, they require more specialized craft.

Below, you can find the full list of aircraft in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, separated into categories based off of which craft are included by default in different editions of the game.

List of aircraft in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024: Standard Edition

The CL-415 is included in the Standard Edition. (Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

There are 70 aircraft included in the Standard Edition of Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024. This includes a mix of aircraft that were in the prior game, as well as some new craft.

Aero Vodochody L-39

AeroElvira Optica

Air Tractor AT-802

Airbus A310-300

Airbus A320neo

Airbus A321LR

Airbus A330

Airbus A330-747 Beluga XL

Airbus A400M Atlas

Airbus Helicopter H125

Airship Industries Skyship 600

Archer Midnight

Aviat Pitts Special S1S

Aviat Pitts Special S2S

Beechcraft Bonanza G36

Beechcraft King Air 350i

Bell 407

The Boeing Company 737 Max 8

The Boeing Company 747-8I

The Boeing Company F/A-18E

Cessna 152

Cessna 172 Skyhawk

Cessna 208 B Grand Caravan EX

Cessna 400 Corvalis TT

Cessna Citation CJ4

CGS Hawk Arrow II

Cirrus Vision SF50

CubCrafters NXCub

CubCrafters XCub

Curtiss JN-4 Jenny

Daher TBM 930

De Havilland Canada CL-415

De Havilland Canada DHC-2 Beaver

De Havilland Canada DHC-6 Twin Otter

DG Aviation DG-1001E

DG Aviation LS8-18

Diamond Aircraft DA40 NG

Diamond Aircraft DA62

Douglas DC-3

Draco X

Erickson S-64F Aircrane

EXTRA 330LT

Fairchild Republic A-10 Thunderbolt II

Flight Design CTSL

Grumman G-21A Goose

Guimbal Cabri G2

Heart Aerospace ES-30

Hot Air Balloon

FlyDoo Hot Air Balloon

Hughes Aircraft Company H-4 Hercules

ICON Aircraft ICON 45

Jetson One

JMB Aircraft VL-3

Joby Aviation Joby S4

Magni Gyro M-24 Orion

MX Aircraft Company MXS-R

North American P51-Mustang

North American T-6 Texan

Pilatus PC-6 B2

Pilatus PC-12 NGX

Powrachute Sky Rascal

Robin Aircraft SAS CAP 10

Robin Aircraft DR400-100 Cadet

Robinson R66

Ryan NYP "Spirit of St. Louis"

Stemme S12G

Volocopter VoloCity

Wright Cycle Company Wright Flyer

Zivko Edge 540

Zlin Aviation Savage Cub

List of aircraft in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024: Deluxe Edition

The Cessna 408 SkyCourier is included in the Deluxe Edition. (Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

The Deluxe Edition includes an additional 10 aircraft, on top of all the aircraft included in the Standard Edition, meaning 80 aircraft overall.

Amphibian Aerospace Albatross G111/HU16

Beechcraft Baron G58

Cessna 152 Aerobat

Cessna 172 Skyhawk

Cessna 188 AGTruck

Cessna 404 Titan

Cessna 408 SkyCourier

Diamond DA40 TDI

Diamond DV20

Dornier Seastar

List of aircraft in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024: Premium Deluxe Edition

The Beechcraft C90 GTX Air is found in the Premium Deluxe Edition. (Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

The Premium Deluxe Edition bundles in another 15 aircraft on top of all the craft in the Standard and Deluxe Editions, for a total of 95.

Airbus Helicopter H225

Beechcraft C90 GTX Air

The Boeing Company 747-400 Global Supertanker

The Boeing Company 747-400 LCE Dreamlifter

The Boeing Company 787-10 Dreamliner

The Boeing Company C-17 Globemaster III

The Boeing Company CH47D Chinook

Cessna Citation Longitude

Cirrus Aircraft SR22

Pilatus PC-24

Pipistrel Taurus M

Pipistrel Virus SW 121

Saab 340 B

Zlin Aviation Savage Norden

Zlin Aviation Shock Ultra

List of aircraft in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024: Aviator Edition

Finally, the Aviator Edition bundles in all 30 Microsoft-published marketplace aircraft from Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020, as well as including all of the aircraft from the other editions. That's a total of 125 aircraft.

Aero Ae-45/Ae-145

Antonov An-2

Antonov An-225

ATR 42-600/72-600

Beechcraft Bonanza V35

Beechcraft Model 17 Staggerwing

Beechcraft Model 18 Twin Beech

Bell Helicopter 47J Ranger

Boeing 307 Stratoliner

Boeing 707-320C

Cessna 195 Businessliner

Cessna 207T

Curtiss C-46 Commando

De Havilland Canada DHC-4 Caribou

Dornier Do J Wal

Dornier Do 31

Dornier Do X

Douglas Aircraft Company & Waco C-47D Skytrain & CG-4A

Focke-Wulff FW 200 Condor

Fokker F.VII

Ford 4AT Trimotor

Granville Gee Bee R2/Z

Junkers F13

Junkers JU 52

Latécoère 631

Mitsubishi MU-2

Saab 17 B

Savoia-Marchetti S.55

Short SC.7 Skyvan

Westland Scout / Wasp

Naturally, this doesn't include the myriad third-party add-ons that'll be available at launch and beyond, vastly expanding the playable aircraft in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024. Microsoft has noted that almost every add-on compatible with Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 will also be compatible with its sequel.

Some (but not all) of these add-ons will then be usable in the Career mode, meaning players have more and more variety to look forward to after launch.

In my preview of Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, when I had the chance to play a couple of hours of a preview build, as well as talking to the global team crafting the experience, I wrote that "Even now, I'm fairly wet behind the ears when it comes to flight simulators, but everything I played was fun and challenging, and the global collaboration required to create this experience is genuinely awing. I'll certainly be giving these flights another go when the game launches later this year."

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 is launching across Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC on Nov. 19, 2024. Like other Xbox first-party games, it's included at launch in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass.