Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024: List of every aircraft
The official list of aircraft included in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 is now available, with some new and returning craft.
Familiarize yourself with you craft in the skies.
Xbox Game Studios and Asobo Studio's Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 is on the way, bringing a vastly upgraded experience and a smaller installation client for pilots to utilize. Naturally, a new sim means new aircraft to fly, alongside some returning favorites.
It's not just planes anymore however, as Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 introduces a number of new missions such as firefighting or search-and-rescue. These different kinds of missions can be explored in the game's Career mode, and naturally, they require more specialized craft.
Below, you can find the full list of aircraft in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, separated into categories based off of which craft are included by default in different editions of the game.
List of aircraft in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024: Standard Edition
There are 70 aircraft included in the Standard Edition of Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024. This includes a mix of aircraft that were in the prior game, as well as some new craft.
- Aero Vodochody L-39
- AeroElvira Optica
- Air Tractor AT-802
- Airbus A310-300
- Airbus A320neo
- Airbus A321LR
- Airbus A330
- Airbus A330-747 Beluga XL
- Airbus A400M Atlas
- Airbus Helicopter H125
- Airship Industries Skyship 600
- Archer Midnight
- Aviat Pitts Special S1S
- Aviat Pitts Special S2S
- Beechcraft Bonanza G36
- Beechcraft King Air 350i
- Bell 407
- The Boeing Company 737 Max 8
- The Boeing Company 747-8I
- The Boeing Company F/A-18E
- Cessna 152
- Cessna 172 Skyhawk
- Cessna 208 B Grand Caravan EX
- Cessna 400 Corvalis TT
- Cessna Citation CJ4
- CGS Hawk Arrow II
- Cirrus Vision SF50
- CubCrafters NXCub
- CubCrafters XCub
- Curtiss JN-4 Jenny
- Daher TBM 930
- De Havilland Canada CL-415
- De Havilland Canada DHC-2 Beaver
- De Havilland Canada DHC-6 Twin Otter
- DG Aviation DG-1001E
- DG Aviation LS8-18
- Diamond Aircraft DA40 NG
- Diamond Aircraft DA62
- Douglas DC-3
- Draco X
- Erickson S-64F Aircrane
- EXTRA 330LT
- Fairchild Republic A-10 Thunderbolt II
- Flight Design CTSL
- Grumman G-21A Goose
- Guimbal Cabri G2
- Heart Aerospace ES-30
- Hot Air Balloon
- FlyDoo Hot Air Balloon
- Hughes Aircraft Company H-4 Hercules
- ICON Aircraft ICON 45
- Jetson One
- JMB Aircraft VL-3
- Joby Aviation Joby S4
- Magni Gyro M-24 Orion
- MX Aircraft Company MXS-R
- North American P51-Mustang
- North American T-6 Texan
- Pilatus PC-6 B2
- Pilatus PC-12 NGX
- Powrachute Sky Rascal
- Robin Aircraft SAS CAP 10
- Robin Aircraft DR400-100 Cadet
- Robinson R66
- Ryan NYP "Spirit of St. Louis"
- Stemme S12G
- Volocopter VoloCity
- Wright Cycle Company Wright Flyer
- Zivko Edge 540
- Zlin Aviation Savage Cub
List of aircraft in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024: Deluxe Edition
The Deluxe Edition includes an additional 10 aircraft, on top of all the aircraft included in the Standard Edition, meaning 80 aircraft overall.
- Amphibian Aerospace Albatross G111/HU16
- Beechcraft Baron G58
- Cessna 152 Aerobat
- Cessna 172 Skyhawk
- Cessna 188 AGTruck
- Cessna 404 Titan
- Cessna 408 SkyCourier
- Diamond DA40 TDI
- Diamond DV20
- Dornier Seastar
List of aircraft in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024: Premium Deluxe Edition
The Premium Deluxe Edition bundles in another 15 aircraft on top of all the craft in the Standard and Deluxe Editions, for a total of 95.
- Airbus Helicopter H225
- Beechcraft C90 GTX Air
- The Boeing Company 747-400 Global Supertanker
- The Boeing Company 747-400 LCE Dreamlifter
- The Boeing Company 787-10 Dreamliner
- The Boeing Company C-17 Globemaster III
- The Boeing Company CH47D Chinook
- Cessna Citation Longitude
- Cirrus Aircraft SR22
- Pilatus PC-24
- Pipistrel Taurus M
- Pipistrel Virus SW 121
- Saab 340 B
- Zlin Aviation Savage Norden
- Zlin Aviation Shock Ultra
List of aircraft in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024: Aviator Edition
Finally, the Aviator Edition bundles in all 30 Microsoft-published marketplace aircraft from Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020, as well as including all of the aircraft from the other editions. That's a total of 125 aircraft.
- Aero Ae-45/Ae-145
- Antonov An-2
- Antonov An-225
- ATR 42-600/72-600
- Beechcraft Bonanza V35
- Beechcraft Model 17 Staggerwing
- Beechcraft Model 18 Twin Beech
- Bell Helicopter 47J Ranger
- Boeing 307 Stratoliner
- Boeing 707-320C
- Cessna 195 Businessliner
- Cessna 207T
- Curtiss C-46 Commando
- De Havilland Canada DHC-4 Caribou
- Dornier Do J Wal
- Dornier Do 31
- Dornier Do X
- Douglas Aircraft Company & Waco C-47D Skytrain & CG-4A
- Focke-Wulff FW 200 Condor
- Fokker F.VII
- Ford 4AT Trimotor
- Granville Gee Bee R2/Z
- Junkers F13
- Junkers JU 52
- Latécoère 631
- Mitsubishi MU-2
- Saab 17 B
- Savoia-Marchetti S.55
- Short SC.7 Skyvan
- Westland Scout / Wasp
Naturally, this doesn't include the myriad third-party add-ons that'll be available at launch and beyond, vastly expanding the playable aircraft in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024. Microsoft has noted that almost every add-on compatible with Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 will also be compatible with its sequel.
Some (but not all) of these add-ons will then be usable in the Career mode, meaning players have more and more variety to look forward to after launch.
In my preview of Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, when I had the chance to play a couple of hours of a preview build, as well as talking to the global team crafting the experience, I wrote that "Even now, I'm fairly wet behind the ears when it comes to flight simulators, but everything I played was fun and challenging, and the global collaboration required to create this experience is genuinely awing. I'll certainly be giving these flights another go when the game launches later this year."
Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 is launching across Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC on Nov. 19, 2024. Like other Xbox first-party games, it's included at launch in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass.
