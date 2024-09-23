"We will not disappoint our Warhammer fans in the future." It looks like we might be getting Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 3.

Space Marine 2 DLC and a full sequel are on the table, says Saber Interactive chief creative officer Tim Willits.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 plasma blast
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is a hit, and the team already has ideas for DLC and a sequel. (Image credit: Windows Central)

What you need to know

  • Developer Saber Interactive recently launched Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2.
  • According to Saber Interactive chief creative officer Tim Willits, the game's early success has allowed the team to consider story DLC and even a full sequel. 
  • The team is currently working on a roadmap of free additions, including new missions, weapons, and enemies.
  • Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is currently available on Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PlayStation 5.

The grim darkness of the far future looks to be expanding even further in the world of games. 

Speaking with IGN, Saber Interactive chief creative officer Tim Willits explains that the success of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is helping the studio to consider new possibilities, including expanding the game with story DLC, or even a full-on sequel. Publisher Focus Entertainment previously confirmed that the game had already crossed 2 million players. 

“Our game director Dmitry Grigorenko, he has proposed some story ideas that could either be DLC or a sequel,” Willits says. “We're literally just catching our breath. This is two weeks out. We just need to get the dust to settle. But I can confidently say that we will not disappoint our Warhammer fans in the future. It's too big of a success! I know that's an obvious thing to say, but hopefully we'll be working on Space Marine content for a long time.”

While I won't spoil anything from the campaign, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 certainly leaves room for future stories following Titus and the Ultramarines. 

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is set to grow

Tyranids make up some of the most vicious foes a Space Marine can face. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Saber Interactive already outlined a roadmap of free updates and paid DLC that Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 players can expect.

Additional customization options and Chapter-specific livery is coming for season pass owners. Meanwhile, all players expect new PvE Operations missions and missions in the months ahead. The list of enemies in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 will also be growing, though it's not clear if these will be from new factions or not. 

The development team is also working on a dedicated Horde mode and improvements based on player feedback, such as additional visor options.

In my review of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, I wrote that "Under Saber Interactive and Focus Entertainment's guidance, Titus and the Ultramarines are back in action with a gore-drenched experience that looks great, sounds great, and just feels fun practically every step of the way. The story isn't anything revolutionary, but it serves its purpose of delivering the 40K experience in an adrenaline-fueled romp."

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Titus has crossed the Rubicon Primaris, and he's ready to stop the forces of Chaos and the all-consuming Tyranids from overrunning more Imperial strongholds. I've enjoyed my time with the game, so get ready to jump in, as DLC and even a sequel could be on the horizon.

Buy from: Amazon | Best Buy | GreenManGaming (Steam)

