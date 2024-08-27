Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 roadmap revealed — here's what's coming into 2025

What you need to know

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is getting post-launch support, with developer Saber Interactive sharing a roadmap that shows what players can expect.

Season 2 will bring a new enemy and new PvE missions before the end of 2024, while Seasons 3 and 4 will further expand the available missions and foes in 2025.

Season Pass owners will be getting regular drops of new special cosmetics.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is launching across Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PlayStation 5 on Sep. 9, 2024, with early access beginning on September 5 for anyone buying the Gold or Ultra editions.

The next big 40K adventure is nearly here, but launch is only the beginning.

Ahead of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2's upcoming launch, developer Saber Interactive and publisher Focus Entertainment shared what kind of free and paid additions players can expect with the game's official roadmap. Season 1 kicks off in September, and will primarily be focused on quality-of-life updates like Ultrawide support, as well as bringing in a Sparring Arena.

Season 2 begins before 2024 ends, and this season is bringing new player vs. environment (PvE) missions, as well as a new enemy to face, and a new Lethal difficulty mode. Seasons 3 and 4 are slated to roll out in 2025, and will similarly bring new enemies and missions for players to take on. A proper Horde Mode is also being planned for Season 4. All of these game content updates will be completely free for all players.

Meanwhile, anyone that purchases the season pass can look forward to an array of exclusive cosmetics, with the Dark Angels and other currently-undetermined Space Marine chapters getting Champion Packs, Cosmetic Packs, and Weapon Skin Packs.

Analysis: A well-supported shooter, if all goes to plan

This is the plan for Space Marine 2's first year. (Image credit: Focus Entertainment)

Obviously we'll have to wait and see if this roadmap goes according to plan, but right now it's a promising list of improvements, with some meaty updates that'll be free for anyone that buys any version of the game.

From my time hands-on with a preview of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, I wrote that "Combat here feels fun and gnarly in a way that builds on the original Space Marine while taking advantage of the visual quality and enemy count that modern gaming hardware is capable of rendering."

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is slated to launch across Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PlayStation 5 on Sep. 9, 2024, with early access for Gold and Ultra Edition buyers on September 5. The PC requirements for Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 are now available, letting you determine if your rig can run the game.

