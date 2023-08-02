Diablo 4 was the best-selling game of June 2023 in the US, per Circana

What you need to know

The Circana report for June 2023 is here, detailing spending across the gaming industry in the U.S.

According to Circana, Diablo 4 was the best-selling game of June 2023, followed by Street Fighter 6 and Final Fantasy XVI.

The PS5 was the best-selling console in units sold and dollar sales.

June was a stacked month for video games, and it paid off with massive sales.

That's according to Circana executive director Mat Piscatella, who shared on Wednesday that June 2023 was the second-highest June in video game spending ever, reaching $4.7 billion in sales, only slightly below $4.8 billion in June 2021.

Blizzard Entertainment's Diablo 4 was the best-selling game of the month, followed by Final Fantasy XVI and Street Fighter 6. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the top game of May 2023 in the U.S, moved to fourth place.

Moving to hardware, the PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console of the month in both units and dollar sales, while the Nintendo Switch took second place in both categories.



You can find the full details on the best-selling games in the U.S. for the month below. Please remember that for games, Circana tracks total dollar sales, not units sold, and some publishers like Nintendo don't provide digital sales data.

June 2023 Circana: Here are the top 20 best-selling games in the U.S.

1. Diablo 4

2. Final Fantasy XVI

3. Street Fighter 6

4. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom*

5. Hogwarts Legacy

6. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2022)

7. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

8. MLB The Show 23**

9. Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

10. Marvel's Spider-Man

11. FIFA 23

12. Mario Kart 8*

13. Dead Island 2

14. Minecraft

15. F1 23

16. Elden Ring

17. Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life

18. God of War Ragnarok

19. Resident Evil 4 (2023)

20. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate*



* *Denotes digital sales not included

* **Denotes Xbox and Nintendo digital sales not included

Below, you can see the best-selling games of 2023 so far.

June 2023 Circana: Here are the best-selling games in the U.S. so far this year

1. Hogwarts Legacy

2. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

3. Diablo 4

4. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2022)

5. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

6. Resident Evil 4 (2023)

7. MLB The Show 23**

8. Dead Island 2

9. Final Fantasy XVI

10. Street Fighter 6

11. FIFA 23

12. Dead Space (2023)

13. Madden NFL 23

14. Elden Ring

15. Mario Kart 8*

16. The Last of Us Part 1

17. Minecraft

18. God of War Ragnarok

19. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet*

20. Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Windows Central's take

These placings all make a lot of sense, especially since we already knew that Diablo 4 was a huge hit. I'll be very curious to see which games have legs come July and August, and which ones fall off faster.

Diablo 4



Can anyone stand against the unending demonic threats? You can, and many others have already done so, leading to amazing first-month sales for Blizzard's hack-and-slash RPG adventure.



Buy from: Amazon | Xbox | Best Buy| Battle.net (PC)