One of the many new features in Microsoft Teams is the ability to customize the file download location on macOS.

Microsoft Teams gets new features each month. With so many versions of Teams available across different operating systems and types of devices, it can be difficult to keep track of everything that's new. Luckily, Microsoft breaks down all the changes in a monthly roundup.

Some of the features listed below were available to select users starting in March but were not generally available. The list also includes brand-new features, such as enhanced OneDrive navigation within Teams.

Arguably the headline feature from the latest wave of updates is enhanced OneDrive navigation. Now, when you open OneDrive within Teams, the app will jump to the exact spot you left off the last time you used OneDrive.

Here's a rundown of everything new Microsoft listed in its recent Tech Community post:

Chat and Collaboration Enhanced OneDrive navigation in Teams Custom file download location for Mac Improved Microsoft Lists links in Teams messages Forward messages with app cards Tag Mentions filter in Activity Increased drop zone for chats when uploading files

Meetings, Webinars, and Town Halls IT administrators can upload multiple themes for branded meetings [Premium] Admins can disable ability to send messages in meeting chat before and after the meeting Information barriers moderated meetings Edit display name in meetings Notification that intelligent recap is ready for calls from chat and ‘Meet now’ meetings Set chat notification preference via meeting RSVP Bi-directional calendar syncing between Google Workspace and Teams DVR support in Town hall Post and reply to questions as an organizer

Teams Phone Teams Phone extensibility for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Contact Center Queues app: barge/whisper/monitor/takeover More seamless migration from on-premises Direct Routing phone numbers to online phone numbers Direct Routing Call Troubleshooting via SIP Ladder

Workplace: Places and Teams Rooms Book an individual desk by plugging into a peripheral Live transcription and controls on Teams Rooms on Windows Live captions translation in Teams Rooms on Windows Updates to gallery view in Teams Rooms on Windows Occupancy status on Teams panels

Fundamentals and Security Admins can choose automatic or manual adjustment of meeting sensitivity based on the sensitivity level of shared files in Teams meetings [Premium] Brand impersonation phishing protection for GCC, GCC-H and DoD Background blur, virtual and user uploaded backgrounds the new VDI solution AVD Screen Capture Protection and Microsoft Teams compatibility Cross cloud support for the new optimizations for VDI Manage location sharing in Teams Monitor Teams client updates in Teams admin center Teams client health dashboards in Teams admin center Remote contact management for Teams Phone devices in Teams admin center

Frontline Worker Solutions Wired headset support to Walkie Talkie on iOS Storyline in Teams Engage in Teams mobile Flexible membership for deploying Teams at scale



DVR in Microsoft Teams town halls

While enhanced OneDrive navigation is the first feature mentioned by Microsoft's Pete Daderko, my favorite addition is Digital Video Recording (DVR) support for town halls.

If you view a town hall on Teams for the web or the desktop app, you can now pause content and then move forward or back to catch up.

Since town halls are often attended live, the ability to pause and skip around is a nice improvement. While this functionality isn’t exclusive to Teams, it’s a welcome upgrade.