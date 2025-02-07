Microsoft Teams and Zoom calls are about to get better in your web browser
A proposed feature would support customizable buttons for call notifications in a browser.
Microsoft has proposed a change to Chromium that would improve the calling experience within many of the most popular browsers. Microsoft Teams, Zoom, and any other web application that uses the Notifications API would be able to take advantage of the new feature. Microsoft has already implemented a prototype of an explainer on the topic to Chromium.
"We would like to propose an extension to the Notifications API standard for incoming call scenarios to allow the notification action buttons to be customized and also allow the application to play a ringtone," explains Microsoft on GitHub. "This capability would make the incoming call notifications, which may require a faster immediate response, clearly distinguishable from the others to the user and would also contribute to increasing accessibility on the Web."
Microsoft's idea would also make it possible for browsers to prioritize call notifications over other types of notifications.
Web applications can already send a notification for when a call is received, but those notifications are rather limited. They also lack buttons for actions such as answering a call. The new feature proposed by Microsoft would make it possible to add custom buttons to a notification alongside the dismiss button.
Microsoft discussed the benefits of its proposed API extension in a blog post:
- Are visually distinguished from other notifications.
- Have customized buttons, which can be used to answer or reject a call.
- Have a ringtone associated with them.
- And have a higher priority than other notifications, when supported by the platform.
You can view the API in use by using a sample app in Microsoft Edge. Microsoft outlines the steps to do so in its blog post and requests feedback from those who try the feature.
"We’re looking for feedback on this proposal, so if you’re interested in this API and want to help us shape it, please read the explainer, and send us your feedback by opening a new issue on our repository," states Microsoft.
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
Sean Endicott is a tech journalist at Windows Central, specializing in Windows, Microsoft software, AI, and PCs. He's covered major launches, from Windows 10 and 11 to the rise of AI tools like ChatGPT. Sean's journey began with the Lumia 740, leading to strong ties with app developers. Outside writing, he coaches American football, utilizing Microsoft services to manage his team. He studied broadcast journalism at Nottingham Trent University and is active on X @SeanEndicott_ and Threads @sean_endicott_.