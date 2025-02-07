Microsoft Teams and Zoom calls are about to get better in your web browser

Microsoft Teams and other web apps that support calling could soon feature an improved type of notification.

Microsoft has proposed a change to Chromium that would improve the calling experience within many of the most popular browsers. Microsoft Teams, Zoom, and any other web application that uses the Notifications API would be able to take advantage of the new feature. Microsoft has already implemented a prototype of an explainer on the topic to Chromium.

"We would like to propose an extension to the Notifications API standard for incoming call scenarios to allow the notification action buttons to be customized and also allow the application to play a ringtone," explains Microsoft on GitHub. "This capability would make the incoming call notifications, which may require a faster immediate response, clearly distinguishable from the others to the user and would also contribute to increasing accessibility on the Web."

Microsoft's idea would also make it possible for browsers to prioritize call notifications over other types of notifications.

Web applications can already send a notification for when a call is received, but those notifications are rather limited. They also lack buttons for actions such as answering a call. The new feature proposed by Microsoft would make it possible to add custom buttons to a notification alongside the dismiss button.

Microsoft discussed the benefits of its proposed API extension in a blog post:

Are visually distinguished from other notifications.

Have customized buttons, which can be used to answer or reject a call.

Have a ringtone associated with them.

And have a higher priority than other notifications, when supported by the platform.

Image 1 of 2 A proposed feature would allow notifications to show customized buttons. (Image credit: Microsoft) Current notifications within browsers are basic and lack customization options. (Image credit: Microsoft)

You can view the API in use by using a sample app in Microsoft Edge. Microsoft outlines the steps to do so in its blog post and requests feedback from those who try the feature.

"We’re looking for feedback on this proposal, so if you’re interested in this API and want to help us shape it, please read the explainer , and send us your feedback by opening a new issue on our repository ," states Microsoft.