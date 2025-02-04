Microsoft Teams has new calendar experience that replaces the classic calendar within the app.

Microsoft Teams has a new calendar experience that brings it in line with Outlook. The new calendar integrates the calendar experience from Outlook into Teams, which means the calendar within Teams has a new look and new features. Delegate access, print support, expanded calendar settings, and support for multiple time zones are just some of the features making the jump from Outlook to Teams.

Microsoft announced the availability of the unified calendar experience in a blog post. The new calendar is an opt-in experience, so organizations will not see any change unless admins choose to enable the unified calendar. It's also possible to switch back to the classic calendar at any point.

The unified calendar experience includes support for Copilot and Places, which means features like managed bookings are now available within the Teams calendar. Workplace presence and Places card are also available within Teams following the calendar update.

The following views are available in the unified Calendar, as outlined by Microsoft.

Month View : View your calendar by month, a highly requested feature, especially useful for users with sparse calendars.

: View your calendar by month, a highly requested feature, especially useful for users with sparse calendars. Split View : When more than one calendar is selected, you can now split the calendar into two independent views.

: When more than one calendar is selected, you can now split the calendar into two independent views. Time Scale : Specify time scales or intervals for the calendar surface

: Specify time scales or intervals for the calendar surface Saved Views : Save your current view for easy access later

: Save your current view for easy access later Weather Display: See the weather for your current location directly in the calendar

Within the new unified calendar, you can customize settings, such as when events start and your location. Printing your calendar and sharing your calendar with people in your organization is also possible following the update.

Here's how to enable the new calendar in Teams:

Open Microsoft Temas (desktop). Navigate to the Calendar app within Teams. Click the toggle for "New Calendar" that appears in the upper-right corner of the Teams Calendar app.

Microsoft notes that the new calendar should load within a few seconds, so you may not see the change at the exact moment you enable the feature.

To be honest, it's always been strange to me that Microsoft had such a different calendar experience for Teams. The tech giant has one of the best-known calendar apps and Teams has been around for several years. But Microsoft has revamped Teams several times since the app came out, so it's not a huge surprise to see a new calendar. A unified Teams app shipped last August and Microsoft announced arguably the biggest change in Teams history in October.