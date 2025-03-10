Millions of Skype exiles just got pushed toward Skype, but that app is about to lose a feature
Starting next month, you will no longer be able to send and receive SMS messages through Microsoft Teams.
With Skype on the way out, Microsoft has officially pointed people toward Teams. But by the time Skype support ends in May, Teams will have already lost a feature.
Starting in April 2025, also known as just a few weeks from now, Microsoft Teams will no longer support sending and receiving SMS text messages.
At the moment, the feature allows you to connect an Android device to Microsoft Teams. After setting it up, Teams will show SMS text messages in Chats under the Recent section.
A Microsoft document notes the end of support for linking your Android device to Microsoft Teams.
"Important: Starting April 2025, sending and receiving SMS messages from your Android device will no longer be supported in Teams. To continue using this feature on Windows, please use Phone Link. Learn more here," states the document.
Microsoft did not share the reason this feature is going away. My guess is people preferred to use Phone Link or other alternatives rather than connect Teams to SMS messaging.
How can I send SMS text messages from a PC?
While Teams will soon lose the ability to link to an Android device, people will still be able to send and receive text messages on a Windows PC. They'll just have to use Phone Link instead.
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
Phone Link has been around for years, though it used to be known as Your Phone. The feature lets you sync text messages, photos, and other content between your phone and your PC.
The exact features you'll have at your fingertips depend on which type of phone you use. For the best experience, you'll need a Samsung Galaxy phone.
Select OnePlus phones also integrate deeply with Phone Link.
Other Android devices still have quite a few options for syncing content between your phone and your PC. Those with an iPhone will have the most limited set of features, but Phone Link still supports making and taking calls and replying to texts.
Back in 2022, our Managing Editor Jez Corden said that Phone Link is the best new Windows feature of the past decade.
If you rely on SMS messaging and phone calls, Phone Link is an excellent tool. If you find yourself firmly in other ecosystems, such as WhatsApp or Telegram, you may not find Phone Link as useful.
Sean Endicott is a tech journalist at Windows Central, specializing in Windows, Microsoft software, AI, and PCs. He's covered major launches, from Windows 10 and 11 to the rise of AI tools like ChatGPT. Sean's journey began with the Lumia 740, leading to strong ties with app developers. Outside writing, he coaches American football, utilizing Microsoft services to manage his team. He studied broadcast journalism at Nottingham Trent University and is active on X @SeanEndicott_ and Threads @sean_endicott_.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.