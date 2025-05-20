Windows 11 is getting its own version of the Mac's "Handoff" feature — resume apps across Android and PC!

Microsoft has detailed a new feature coming soon to Windows 11 that will allow app developers to implement "Cross Device Resume" into their apps. This feature is very similar to Apple's "Handoff" feature available on the Mac and iPhone, which lets apps sync between both devices to easily continue where you left off.

The feature was revealed during a Build 2025 session titled "Create Seamless Cross-Device Experiences with Windows for your app," but the session has since been edited to delete the demo showcasing Cross Device Resume. @phantomofearth on X was able to spot the session before it was altered.

In the now deleted demo, Microsoft showcases Spotify as an app that will take advantage of Cross Device Resume. The demo starts on an Android phone that is currently playing a song in the Spotify app.

On Windows, the Spotify app appears in the Taskbar with a phone icon next to it. Hovering over the icon shows that Spotify is currently open on your phone, and clicking the icon will open the Spotify app on Windows and bring you to the same place in the app on your phone.

You'll see the app on your phone appear in the Taskbar, letting you easily resume it on Windows with a single click. (Image credit: Microsoft Build 2025)

The seamless integration can even continue playing the song from the exact moment you decided to open the app on your PC, creating a continuous experience across devices.

Spotify was used for the demo in this instance, but it looks like WhatsApp will also take advantage of Cross Device Resume too. Third-party developers will be able to integrate this experience into their apps, which Microsoft says will provide another avenue for users to discover your app on Windows.

This isn't the first time Microsoft has announced Handoff like features for Windows. In 2027, it announced Project Rome, a tool that would let developers sync app data between Windows PCs and phones. It seems this new Cross Device Resume feature is a replacement (or continuation) for Project Rome.