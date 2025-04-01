Microsoft Teams will fix meeting chats for presenters with this small change
Messaging during Microsoft Teams meetings is about to get easier.
Microsoft Teams will soon gain a feature that makes it easier to keep track of messages while sharing your screen. The addition will allow a presenter to view a meeting chat while sharing their screen without showing attendees the chat window.
The feature is expected to start rolling out in May, though that date is subject to change.
Microsoft updated the rollout timeline for the feature recently. The Microsoft 365 Message Center Archive lists the following message from Microsoft:
"Microsoft Teams will soon add a control to the meeting presenter toolbar, allowing presenters to access the meeting chat while sharing a screen. The rollout for Windows and Mac desktops will start mid-May 2025 for Targeted Release and early June 2025 for General Availability. No admin action is required."
This small addition will help meeting hosts stay engaged with attendees without interrupting a presentation. Teams already supports messaging while sharing your screen, but the current setup shows the meeting chat while you have that window open.
Because meeting chat is already visible to attendees, this update is designed to improve usability rather than enhance privacy. The feature allows a shared screen to remain the focus of the meeting.
The updated experience also simplifies the process of jumping into the chat by placing a shortcut in the presenter toolbar.
As illustrated by Microsoft in the image above, the chat window only appears for the presenter. If you look at the lower-right corner of the image, you can see the shared screen without the chat window, just as it appears to other meeting attendees.
The feature should ship to Microsoft Teams desktop clients in the near future, including Windows and macOS.
Sean Endicott is a tech journalist at Windows Central, specializing in Windows, Microsoft software, AI, and PCs. He's covered major launches, from Windows 10 and 11 to the rise of AI tools like ChatGPT. Sean's journey began with the Lumia 740, leading to strong ties with app developers. Outside writing, he coaches American football, utilizing Microsoft services to manage his team. He studied broadcast journalism at Nottingham Trent University and is active on X @SeanEndicott_ and Threads @sean_endicott_.
