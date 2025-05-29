Microsoft Edge could soon have a toggle to disable or enable all extensions on a page.

Microsoft Edge could soon gain the option to disable all extensions with a single click. The option is in testing within Edge Canary, so it could be a while before it ships to everyone.

That is, of course, if it ships at all. As highlighted by Leo Varela (X user @Leopeva64), Microsoft tested similar functionality a few years ago but chose not to release it.

The new version of the feature differs slightly from the earlier test, but the functionality remains largely the same. When browsing any website, you can use the extensions menu to disable all extensions on that specific site.

Microsoft is testing a new toggle in the Extensions hub that lets you quickly enable or disable all extensions on the current site (Edge Canary). This toggle is similar to the one available in the extensions menu in Chrome:

Some extensions already support being paused. For example, uBlock Origin has a large on/off button in case you want to view ads on a specific site or if the adblocker prevents desired content from appearing on a page.

The new Edge feature would give users a quick and easy way to pause all extensions, which could ensure a clean experience on certain sites when needed.

Google Chrome has a similar option already and Microsoft has explored this functionality before, so the extension feature would be a welcome addition to Edge.

Microsoft has several features in development for Edge. Recently, the tech giant started testing a new tab page for Edge that centers around Copilot. That page used to require a hidden flag, but it is now rolling out to everyone.

Microsoft also revamped the Edge Add-ons site earlier this year. Edge supports installing extensions from the Chrome Web Store, so some people use that rather than the Edge Add-ons site. Microsoft's update to the Add-ons page makes it easier to find the best extensions and has a reorganized themes section.

We'll have to wait to see if Microsoft releases the new extension feature or if the company scraps the option again.