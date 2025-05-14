Over the past few years, user have blatant expressed their hate for Microsoft Teams. It's mostly centered to one's preference, but I can argue that Microsoft has shipped a ton of new features to the productivity tool to make it more appealing and functional.

While some of these features seemingly make the platform a tad bloated, there are actually neat additions, which at times slip through the cracks. For instance, Microsoft Teams is expected to add a new feature called Prevent Screen Capture (via Bleeping Computer).

The feature was recently added to Microsoft's 365 roadmap and is slated to start rolling out to users in July 2025. As you might have guessed, the feature is designed to prevent users from grabbing screenshots of sensitive data shared during Teams meetings.

According to Microsoft:

"To address the issue of unauthorized screen captures during meetings, the Prevent Screen Capture feature ensures that if a user attempts to take a screen capture, the meeting window will turn black, thereby protecting sensitive information."

Perhaps more interestingly, users join a meeting from an unsupported platform, which would technically allow them to grab a screenshot of the meeting won't be allowed to access the video.

However, Microsoft admits that the feature won't prevent users from capturing sensitive information shared during these meetings with their phones or other gadgets.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Recently, Microsoft officially pulled the plug on Skype and doubled down on its campaign to get users to transition to Teams, which could be a hard sell for some users.

IIt's also worth noting that the tech giant recently shipped a plethora of new features to Microsoft Teams, including enhanced OneDrive navigation within Teams and more.