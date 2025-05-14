Microsoft Teams to block "unauthorized screen captures" — This new Prevent Screen Capture tool improves your privacy
Microsoft Teams is getting a Prevent Screen Capture feature in July 2025 that will make its meetings truly private.
Over the past few years, user have blatant expressed their hate for Microsoft Teams. It's mostly centered to one's preference, but I can argue that Microsoft has shipped a ton of new features to the productivity tool to make it more appealing and functional.
While some of these features seemingly make the platform a tad bloated, there are actually neat additions, which at times slip through the cracks. For instance, Microsoft Teams is expected to add a new feature called Prevent Screen Capture (via Bleeping Computer).
The feature was recently added to Microsoft's 365 roadmap and is slated to start rolling out to users in July 2025. As you might have guessed, the feature is designed to prevent users from grabbing screenshots of sensitive data shared during Teams meetings.
According to Microsoft:
"To address the issue of unauthorized screen captures during meetings, the Prevent Screen Capture feature ensures that if a user attempts to take a screen capture, the meeting window will turn black, thereby protecting sensitive information."
Perhaps more interestingly, users join a meeting from an unsupported platform, which would technically allow them to grab a screenshot of the meeting won't be allowed to access the video.
However, Microsoft admits that the feature won't prevent users from capturing sensitive information shared during these meetings with their phones or other gadgets.
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
Recently, Microsoft officially pulled the plug on Skype and doubled down on its campaign to get users to transition to Teams, which could be a hard sell for some users.
IIt's also worth noting that the tech giant recently shipped a plethora of new features to Microsoft Teams, including enhanced OneDrive navigation within Teams and more.
Kevin Okemwa is a seasoned tech journalist based in Nairobi, Kenya with lots of experience covering the latest trends and developments in the industry at Windows Central. With a passion for innovation and a keen eye for detail, he has written for leading publications such as OnMSFT, MakeUseOf, and Windows Report, providing insightful analysis and breaking news on everything revolving around the Microsoft ecosystem. While AFK and not busy following the ever-emerging trends in tech, you can find him exploring the world or listening to music.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.