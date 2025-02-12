Overwatch 2's Perk system radically changes how the game is played

Developer Blizzard Entertainment took a deep dive on Wednesday into big changes coming to its free-to-play shooter Overwatch 2 in the near future, and one of the biggest changes for moment-to-moment gameplay is the introduction of a Perk system. This new mechanic allows players to level up during a match, choosing Minor and Major perks that thoroughly alter how a hero works.

Have you ever wanted Winston to have Chain Lightning that hits multiple enemies? Maybe you'd like Baptiste to have a Shoulder Turret that further boosts his healing. Or maybe you've got spite in your heart (I understand) and would like to Ramattra's Ravenous Vortex to explode mid-air.

Blizzard Entertainment has been working on some iteration of this system for the past year, though the developers say it's really come together in the last few months. Perks are meant to strike a balance between preserving Overwatch gameplay while also feeling fresh, something far easier said than done. The team went through multiple versions, realizing more than one choice per game was needed in order to make the system work.

Perks provide new options in letting your chosen hero dominate the battlefield. (Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

Now, players will choose Perks twice in a match as their hero earns levels. First, at level 2, there'll be a choice between two Minor perks, which are more modest upgrades, such as Orisa's Heat Dissipater, which refunds Primary Fire heat buildup whenever she gets critical hits.

At level 3, there are two Major Perks to choose from, and these are the more radical shift that can significantly alter a hero's usage. Orisa can choose between Charged Javelins that are more powerful, or completely drop her Javelin Spin in exchange for Protective Banner, providing a powerful shield.

The developers say this is always meant to provide an option for playing a hero in a new way, while also having an option for enhancing the hero's existing functionality if you don't feel like changing. Selecting these Perks is designed to be snappy so you don't get distracted while playing. By default with Standard Selection on PC, players can hold down Alt then click to select an option. Meanwhile, console users can hold up on the D-pad, then use the bumpers to choose a Perk. If that's still too slow, there's also a "one-button" Quick Selection option that's available.

When are Perks arriving in Overwatch 2?

Players won't be waiting long to go hands-on with this new Perk system, as Perks will be rolling out as part of Overwatch 2 Season 15, which kicks off on Feb. 18, 2025. That's only part of the major updates coming to Overwatch 2 soon, as the game is also getting a 6v6 competitive playlist for anyone craving original Overwatch-style team composition. Blizzard is also working on a gargantuan new mode called Stadium in Season 16. This mode is introducing some wild new ways to play, including adding a third-person camera.

Overwatch 2 is also getting two new heroes over the next couple of seasons. The first, Freja, is a crossbow-armed bounty hunter coming in Season 16. The second? A water-manipulater, currently known by the codename Aqua, who'll be arriving as part of Season 18.

I'll freely admit I haven't played Overwatch 2 in a bit — and yes, the meteoric rise of Marvel Rivals has been part of the reason why — but all these updates sound intriguing, so I'll definitely be hopping in to check out Season 15 and beyond. I'm particularly intrigued by the Perk system. If the developers can balance everything, which certainly won't be easy, then this will radically change how matches play out for the better.

Overwatch 2 is free-to-play on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscribers get additional benefits when playing, including free skins and a 10% XP boost.