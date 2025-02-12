Overwatch 2's next hero 'Freja' is a crossbow sniper with an arsenal of explosives

Blizzard Entertainment shared a fair bit on what's coming to Overwatch 2 over the course of 2025, and that includes a look at the next hero, Freja. This former rescue operative has turned to a life of bounty hunting, and that means her kit is based all around trapping her foes before demolishing them with explosives.

Naturally, that means she's a damage-type hero, focused on eliminating enemy players by picking them off through clever maneuvers on the battlefield. Here's an overview of Freja's abilities:

Revdraw Crossbow: A rapid-fire crossbow that serves as her primary weapon

A rapid-fire crossbow that serves as her primary weapon Take Aim: Freja carefully fires a single explosive crossbow bolt into an enemy

Freja carefully fires a single explosive crossbow bolt into an enemy Quick Dash: Freja quickly dashes in any direction, reloading her explosive bolt at the same time

Freja quickly dashes in any direction, reloading her explosive bolt at the same time Updraft: Freja launches herself in the air, getting a new angle on the battlefield

Freja launches herself in the air, getting a new angle on the battlefield Bola Shot: Wraps an enemy in an explosive bola

The developers describe Freja as being "challenging and rewarding" to use, requiring steady aim in order to make the most of her abilities.

A quick peak at the *next* hero, codename "Aqua"

"Aqua" is a water-manipulating Chinese hero. (Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

In addition to giving us a breakdown of what to expect from Freja, Blizzard Entertainment also shared a peak at Hero 44, the next hero that'll be added to the game after this icy bounty hunter.

Codenamed "Aqua," Hero 44 is a Chinese character that wields water-based abilities with an "innovative playstyle," and there'll be more details to come later in 2025. "Aqua" is currently planned to arrive in Overwatch 2 as part of Season 18.

When is Freja available in Overwatch 2?

Freja is on the way as a bunch of big changes arrive in Overwatch 2. (Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

Players won't be waiting too long to give this Nordic huntress a spin, as Freja is scheduled to arrive in Overwatch 2 as part of Season 16. If that still feels too far out however, she'll also be available to test during Season 15 as part of a free trial weekend, though the exact date has yet to be announced.

Freja is coming at a time when Overwatch 2 is getting some massive updates. The Perk system arriving in Season 15 is shaking up how the game is played per-match, with new options for evolving and improving hero abilities as you level up twice, first choosing a Minor Perk, and then a Major Perk. There's also the wild new Stadium mode coming in Season 16, which (among many other things) even includes a third-person camera.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I really like Freja's design, and I can't wait to see what kind of skins she gets. While I usually gravitate more toward tanks or support heroes, her kit sounds cool, so I'm definitely eager to try her out. Overwatch 2: Season 15 kicks on Feb. 18, 2025.

Overwatch 2 is free-to-play on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscribers get additional benefits when playing, including free skins and a 10% XP boost.