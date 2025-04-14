A variety of new Overwatch 2 abilities will shake up the game in a huge way.

Spurred by increased competition, Overwatch 2 is coming back strong with a new game mode: Stadium.

Revealed a little while ago, Stadium is a brand new experience for Overwatch 2, bringing a hint of Counter-Strike and League of Legends into the mix.

Complete with round-based play and third-person perspective options, Stadium mode has an economy layer where players can buy perks and equipment to boost their characters round-over-round. Microsoft and Blizzard dropped a new gameplay trailer today that showcases some of the new features, ahead of press and creator access later today.

In the trailer, we're treated to some new gameplay and hints about the new perks and features feeding Overwatch 2's Stadium mode.

For example, healing-focused Ana can now inject her Nano Boost power up into herself, boosting her own damage and healing instead of sending it out to a team mate, if none are available. Another perk allows Ana to Nano Boost all heroes in front of her in exchange for a lower output, which could combine with other multipliers to create new strategies.

Moira, who is another support hero that focuses on damage and healing, can now go fully damage-oriented, stacking perks and abilities that allow her to fire multiple dark orbs at once instead of the usual single orb. Reinhardt was also shown melting the floor with his hammer, and Genji's ult can be equipped to send shockwaves for greater range.

Stadium mode will also feature competitive ranked play, exclusive Stadium mode only skins, and more. It all drops on April 22, 2025.

Overwatch 2 is still a best-in-class shooter

Stadium mode brings a huge variety of new abilities to classic and new heroes alike, complete with third-person modes. (Image credit: Activision Blizzard)

Rather than let Overwatch 2 die on a vine like other publishers might've done, Microsoft and Blizzard are doubling down on the game to ensure its longevity. Marvel Rivals has undoubtedly brought fresh competition to Overwatch 2 in recent years, owing to its (suspiciously) similar formula and licensed Marvel characters.

Overwatch 2 has begun ramping up its own licensed skins as well, albeit without compromising the in-universe style Overwatch is known for. Stadium mode will also add a fresh new dimension to the tried-and-tested formula, while also giving players the ability to see their skins and heroes from a third-person perspective for the first time.

I have it on good authority that Blizzard is also exploring more trans media opportunities for Overwatch as well, as Microsoft wants to emphasize the franchise's key strengths of story, characters, and in-universe lore.

Blizzard is also reviving its industry-leading Blizzcon event for 2026, which should have some major announcements for Overwatch 2's long term future as well, as is tradition.

Stadium mode for Overwatch 2 hits Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and PC on April 22, 2025, alongside Season 16.