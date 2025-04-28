Dress up several Heroes in the armor suits of iconic Gundams in the Overwatch 2 x Gundam Wing Collaboration

On April 17, 2025, Blizzard unveiled a gameplay trailer for Overwatch 2's now live Season 16. The major news highlights from it included the new Stadium Mode, the Damage Hero Freja, and an upcoming collaboration with the classic anime series Gundam Wing.

Fast-forward eleven days later and Blizzard has unveiled another Overwatch 2 trailer, this time showing off gameplay footage of the Gundam Wing collaboration in full, which is expected to launch on April 29, 2025.

Overwatch 2 x Gundam Wing | Gameplay Trailer Premieres Apr 28 - YouTube Watch On

The Overwatch 2 x Gundam Wing collaboration is a limited-time event that will last from April 29, 2025 until May 13, 2025. During this event, players can earn special cosmetic skins for several Overwatch Heroes inspired by Gundam mechs seen in the anime.

These skins include:

Mercy as Wing Gundam Zero.

Ramattra as Epyon.

Soldier: 76 as Tallgeese.

Reaper as Deathscythe.

In addition to the cosmetic skins, players can also net themselves Gundam Wing-themed items like Shinigami title and the Zero System spray by complete special event challenges during this event.

Gundam Evolution lives on in Overwatch 2.

Image 1 of 4 Soldier 76 as Tallgeese. (Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment) Ramattra as Epyon. (Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment) Reaper as Deathscythe. (Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment) Mercy as Wing Gundam Zero (Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

For those unfamiliar, Gundam Wing is the sixth major installment of Mobile Suit Gundam, a long-running anime mecha franchise that's been around since 1979.

The anime follows the tales of five Gundam pilots as they fight in the name of the Space Colonies to liberate the Earth from the tyrannical grip of the United Earth Sphere Alliance.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Like most Gundam anime, it is a war story filled with political intrigue, coming-of-age themes, and explosive action scenes involving giant mecha.

It feels surreal seeing Gundam partnering with Overwatch, as a few years ago, Bandai Namco attempted to create their own Overwatch competitor in 2022 called Gundam Evolution. It didn't last long, unfortunately, as servers for the game shut down on November 29, 2023, after over a year of service.

So some fragments of Gundam Evolution will at least get to live in the game that inspired its creation.

Blizzard is going crazy with these crossovers

Diablo IV x Berserk | Animated Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Overwatch 2 is no stranger to crossovers as it had collaborations with Cowboy Bebop, One Punch Man, and Transformers, to name a few. Yet between this Gundam Wing collaboration and Diablo 4's Berserk collab running back-to-back, Blizzard has been going nuts with crossovers lately.

It makes me wonder if World of Warcraft will have a big collab with another franchise as well. Does this mean we could potentially see a dream crossover event between World of Warcraft and Final Fantasy 14, the two biggest MMOs in gaming, finally become a reality?

It is very unlikely to happen, but nobody expected a crossover between Diablo 4 and Berserk to happen either, so who knows what the future holds? We'll have to wait and see to find out.

Overwatch 2's Stadium Mode is available now on Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and Windows PC.