Marvel’s Wolverine - Gameplay Trailer | PS5 Games - YouTube Watch On

Is Marvel's Wolverine coming to PC? The short answer is no, at this time, Marvel's Wolverine has not been confirmed for launch on PC. However, given Sony's recent reputation for cross-platform releases, it wouldn't be unexpected to see it make the jump at some point in the future.

Sony's September 24, 2025 State of Play finally revealed more of the company's next Marvel project. After a trio of Spider-Man games, Insomniac Games is switching focus to the X-Men, more specifically, Wolverine.

The trailer above gives us our first look at any gameplay for Marvel's Wolverine, and it's shaping up to be quite the gritty, violent experience. As if we expected anything less from Logan.

Marvel's Wolverine is currently targeting a Fall 2026 launch, but only on "PS5 consoles." This is not at all surprising, but there's no reason for PC players to give up hope.

Sony and Insomiac's Spider-Man games on PC give us hope

Damn, this looks so good. (Image credit: Insomniac Games / PlayStation)

Sony has been increasingly good at supporting PC as well as PS5 in recent years. Hell, even Xbox consoles have started to reap the benefits with the arrival of Helldivers 2. But PlayStation's main focus remains its own consoles, which is fair.

So, while PC players aren't yet able to guarantee playtime for Marvel's Wolverine, I'd be fairly confident in saying it's more a case of "when" than "if."

Marvel's Spider-Man, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and Spider-Man 2, all made by Insomniac, are on PC now. They came after PS5, but they all came. In the case of the most recent release, Spider-Man 2, it launched a year and three months after the game debuted on PS5.

Many of Sony's other big first-party releases have also made it across to PC. The likes of the Horizon franchise, God of War, The Last of Us, Days Gone, all came to PC.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

So, until someone says for sure, it's not on PC. But I'm quietly confident that eventually Marvel's Wolverine will be. It won't be before 2027 at the earliest I wouldn't expect, maybe even early 2028, but I'm still confident that one day, it will come.

Marvel's Wolverine looks INCREDIBLE

There will be blood, and Wolverine's combat looks EPIC. (Image credit: Insomniac Games / PlayStation)

Given that Marvel's Wolverine is being made by the same team that produced the three Spider-Man games for Sony, I had high hopes from the moment it was announced.

But the brief look the first gameplay trailer delivers is enough to confirm those hopes. Wolverine obviously has a very different style of movement and combat to Spider-Man, but at the same time, it seems clear that the expertise from those games is being put to good work.

It's going to be a very different type of game, and it's promising to see that they're not shying away from upping the level of violence in the combat. Wolverine isn't Spider-Man, he's a very different type of hero, and first impressions are that Insomniac is absolutely capturing the essence of the character extremely well.

This will also be an original story created by Insomniac, similar to the approach taken with the Spider-Man games. So while we'll know the character, the narrative will be something entirely new.

We'll find out a lot more in the next year or so before it launches on PS5, but this is right at the top of my most wanted list.