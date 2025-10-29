This insane Hades-like action RPG inspired by the original God of War looks great on PC — absolutely criminal that it's not on Xbox

Dissect enemies in melee combat as a skeleton, then sweep them away with sandstorms in your sand form

Like a sudden sandstorm, a new game supported by Sony's China Hero Project has recently made its extravagant debut, known only as Loulan: The Cursed Sand, coming soon to PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

This game is an action-RPG where you play as a skeletal warrior dubbed "The Cursed Sand" on a quest to find his beloved princess lost amidst the fallen kingdom of Loulan in a story inspired by the ancient Silk Road from Chinese history.

It's being developed and published by ChillyRoom, a team comprised of veteran developers who previously worked with Santa Monica Studio, FromSoftware, and PlatinumGames.

Loulan: The Cursed Sand - Announcement Trailer | PS5 Games - YouTube Watch On

Their pedigree definitely shows in Loulan: The Cursed Sand's debut trailer as the gameplay looks absolutely insane.

It's like what would happen if you took Hades and combined it with the visceral brutality of the original, PlayStation 2-era God of War, and the sand-manipulation mechanics of the Prince of Persia series.

In this game, you will battle dozens of intimidating foes and giant beasts in melee combat. During battle, you will frequently shift between The Cursed Sand's skeletal and sand forms, each possessing unique fighting styles.

Use Sand magic to wield weapons made of sand yet sharper than steel. (Image credit: ChillyRoom)

The skeletal form is an aggressive swordsman, charging into the fray with sword in hand, chopping enemies left and right.