The God Slayer is a new game developed by Pathea Games. The game centres around a world created by Celestials, who feed on the lives of mortals. However, humans learn to harness chi and seemingly try to fight back against Celestials.

Set in a steampunk-inspired city, the game takes place in the capital of the Zhou Kingdom, an open world packed with airships, monorails, steam factories, and a clear divide between the wealthy elite and those less fortunate.

In-game screenshots of My Time at Portia and Let's School (Image credit: Pathea Games)

You might actually be familiar with Pathea Games, well, at least I am.

It created titles like My Time at Portia, a farming simulator game with Very Positive reviews on Steam. Another popular title of Pathea Games is Let’s School, where you take on the role of a headmaster.

Most of its games share a similar artistic style, opting for more cartoonish visuals. This differs greatly from the upcoming God Slayer, which uses more realistic visuals and a much grittier tone and style.

The God Slayer

The God Slayer - Official Gameplay Reveal Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Fortunately, Pathea Games has released a 9-minute gameplay reveal trailer to give users an idea of what the game will be like. Initially, it starts with a 2-minute CGI trailer that sets the tone and feel for the game before jumping into gameplay.

Whilst not representative of the final product, it does give a good idea of what to expect, from combat reminiscent of what you’d expect from an action-based RPG, similar in ways to the Witcher 3.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Pathea Games) Combat in The God Slayer (Image credit: Pathea Games) Part of the city in The God Slayer (Image credit: Pathea Games) Showcasing that you can interact with the environment in The God Slayer

What stood out, to me at least, was the interactable environment, with players prompted to press buttons to use their powers to interact with the environment. For example, the player was able to shift the roof tiling underneath an enemy, causing the enemy to slip off the roof.

If this level of detail and intractability is the same across the entire city, we might just be in for a real treat. Right now, there’s no word on when the game will release, but it has been announced for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam.

