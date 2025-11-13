The next Horizon game is on the way, but it won't be like prior entries in the PlayStation franchise.



Sony has announced Horizon Steel Frontiers, a massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) set in the world of Horizon Zero Dawn and Horizon Forbidden West. It's being primarily developed by NCSOFT with oversight from the series' creators at Guerrilla Games.



Like its predecessors, Horizon Steel Frontiers tasks players with hunting down powerful machines with a variety of traps and weapons in a post-apocalyptic Earth. Unlike the previous games, it's a multiplayer experience, and it's in development primarily for mobile.



While players on Windows PC aren't being left out thanks to NCSOFT's Purple launcher, no PlayStation 5 console version has been announced.



You can check out the announcement trailer for the game below:

