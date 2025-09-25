Forza Horizon 6 - Official Teaser Trailer | Tokyo Game Show 2025 - YouTube Watch On

Is Forza Horizon 6 coming to the PS5? Xbox has confirmed after the big reveal of Forza Horizon 6 that the title will be heading to Sony's PlayStation 5 (PS5). As it currently stands, it will be a console launch exclusive on the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, as well as on PC, with a PS5 release coming later.

While the Tokyo Game Show reveal of Forza Horizon 6 did not make mention of the PS5, additional information released by Xbox gives us the information we want to know.

"Forza Horizon 6 will launch first on Xbox consoles and PC in 2026. With the excitement for this franchise on other platforms, Playground Games and Turn 10 Studios are also working together to bring Forza Horizon 6 to PlayStation 5 post-launch."

So that's a pretty resounding yes, then. It's understandable that one of Xbox's biggest franchises would not launch simultaneously on the PS5, but credit for acknowledging the plans this early.

Beyond "coming 2026" we don't actually know when Forza Horizon 6 will be launching at all. Nor how long post-launch it may be before PS5 players can get their fill. The fact this has been confirmed already would suggest to me that it won't be as long a wait as Forza Horizon 5 was, though.

It's a smart move, too. When Forza Horizon 5 launched on PS5, it immediately became a best-selling game on the platform. With cross-play available to race against players on PC and Xbox consoles, there's literally never been a bigger Forza Horizon community.

Forza Horizon 6 headlines a big year for Xbox

This is all we know. Oh, and that it's set in Japan. (Image credit: Xbox)

2026 marks a special year for Xbox. It'll be the 25th anniversary of the console that evolved into the brand we all know today. A lot has certainly changed in that time!

Microsoft Gaming CEO, Phil Spencer, already teased some big titles for the anniversary year, with Forza Horizon being one of them. That boxed is now firmly checked, and what better way to celebrate than with one of the biggest titles in your library.

Japan is also the number one most requested location by the Forza Horizon community. So far the franchise has been to the U.S., Europe, Australia, and Mexico, but never Asia.

The diverse nature of the environment in and out of city settings in Japan is absolutely perfect for a Forza Horizon game. And let's not forget how massive Japanese car culture is around the world.

