Microsoft's gaming head honcho, Phil Spencer, teased it earlier this year. Leaks and rumors teased it. A premature Instagram ad then confirmed it.

But Forza Horizon 6 is now officially official as of the Tokyo Games Show. And it's officially going to be set in Japan.

What better place to reveal the latest release in one of Xbox's most popular franchises than the country it'll be set in, right? Forza Horizon 6 is coming in 2026, which is a big year for Xbox. It marks the 25th anniversary of the very first console, the time when Xbox came into our lives for the first time, and the headline act is one of the biggest hitters that Microsoft has in its arsenal.

Forza Horizon 6 - Official Teaser Trailer | Tokyo Game Show 2025 - YouTube Watch On

Not only does a Japanese setting provide something fans have been crying out for, it marks the first time the Forza Horizon franchise has headed to Asia.

The original game was set in the United States, Forza Horizon 2 headed to Southern Europe, the third installment went over to Australia, before Forza Horizon 4 came to my home, the UK.

The most recent release, Forza Horizon 5, which is still being supported with new content, is set in Mexico. Each game has had a very different environment to the last, and Forza Horizon 6 will be no different.

Japan is, frankly, a gloriously perfect setting for a Forza Horizon game. It has a perfect blend of bustling cities, sweeping countryside, and mountainous terrain. It also has such a strong car culture, with Japanese brands such as Toyota, Mitsubishi and Honda beloved the world over.

Japanese car customization is equally popular, and there's every hope we could see some wild rides in Forza Horizon 6. There will be plenty of non-Japanese cars, too, and if recent Forza Horizon games are anything to go by, plenty of surprises.

Beyond the name, the setting, and the 2026 release date, though, we know precisely nothing else. Xbox's Matt Booty called out that Japan is the most requested location ever, and having been immersed in the community for so long, I know that to be true.

Xbox is promising to show off more of Forza Horizon 6 "next year" so it might be a bit of a wait for anything else. We've not seen any of the locations, or any of the cars, but at least we know for sure that it's coming.

