Ahead of Xbox’s Tokyo Games Showcase, it looks like Forza Horizon 6 has leaked. I wouldn’t be surprised if someone gets a stern telling off. It’s long been rumored, and hotly anticipated, that the next Forza Horizon game would be set in Japan. Thanks to an early Instagram post, that now seems very likely. Let’s break down what the advert actually shows before TGS 2025 starts.

Horizon heads to Japan

The ad begins quietly, without giving away too much detail. Then, it pans to a Japanese lucky cat — or maneki-neko if we’re being technical — a traditional ceramic figurine meant to symbolize good fortune.

A butterfly drifts past the lucky cat, revealing the word レジェンド, which Google Translate suggests means “Legend.” The advert continues with the butterfly floating out of the window, revealing a Japanese landscape with Mt. Fuji in the distance, all while the sound of an engine revs up in the background.

The Xbox Tokyo Game Show 2025 showcase is scheduled to start on Thursday, September 25, at 7:00 PM JST (Japan Standard Time), which corresponds to 3:00 AM PT (Pacific Time), 6:00 AM ET (Eastern Time), 11:00 AM BST (British Summer Time), and 12:00 PM CEST (Central European Summer Time).

Japan has long been one of the most requested settings for the series, and it looks like fans won’t have to wait much longer. Speculation has been running since the days of Forza Horizon 4, which was set in the United Kingdom.

With this latest entry, Japan joins the U.S.A., Australia, Mexico, and parts of Europe in receiving the Horizon treatment. I can’t wait to see how Playground Games brings it to life.

What do you think? Are you excited, or would you have preferred a different location? Japan has been one of the most requested settings since the days of Horizon 2, so I can’t imagine many fans will be disappointed.

