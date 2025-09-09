Xbox is again taking part in Tokyo Game Show, with the team sharing the news late on Tuesday via Xbox Wire.



The Xbox Tokyo Game Show 2025 presentation will include "titles from our creative teams," the announcement says, as well as "exciting updates from our partners in Japan, across Asia, and around the world."



The show is being held on Sept. 25, 2025, at 3:00 a.m. PT / 6:00 a.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. JST.



Additionally, Xbox will have a small physical presence at Tokyo Game Show 2025, with a booth for playing Ninja Gaiden 4 at the Koei Tecmo booth, as well as demo units for trying the ROG Xbox Ally X and ROG Xbox Ally partner handhelds at the Republic of Gamers



Both handhelds are scheduled to launch in most countries on Oct. 16, 2025. Developed in partnership by PlatinumGames and TeamNinja, with Xbox Game Studios publishing the title, Ninja Gaiden 4 is slated to launch on Oct. 21, 2025.

What will be announced at the Xbox Tokyo Game Show 2025 presentation?

Forza Horizon 5 launched for Xbox and PC in 2021, and was brought to PS5 earlier this year. (Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Xbox has taken part in Tokyo Game Show with increasing levels of commitment over the last few years, going from a regional show in 2021 that mainly focused on Japan-specific updates to a 2024 presentation that featured big announcements for Xbox Game Pass.



Even so, Xbox has historically opted to save new game announcements for bigger events such as the Game Awards and Xbox Games Showcases. This year, that could change.



My colleague Zachary Boddy previously reported that Xbox is planning to announce Forza Horizon 6 at Tokyo Game Show 2025, revealing the next entry in the Playground Games-led spinoff series that has now essentially overtaken mainline Forza Motorsport.



Boddy also reports that this choice of location for the reveal isn't a coincidence, as Forza Horizon 6 is finally heading to Japan, a long-requested location that players have been seeking for a decade.



With Forza Horizon 6 serving as the big reveal for the show, I'd also expect to see updates on Japanese games coming to Xbox, perhaps with a release date for the previously announced Final Fantasy 7 Remake port.



Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer previously confirmed that 2026 would see the launch of several Xbox titles, including a new Forza, Fable, Gears of War: E-Day, and the "return of a classic" that's widely assumed to be a Halo title.



Forza Horizon 5 first launched on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC back in 2021, quickly becoming a massive success. The game reached over 20 million players in its first year, a number it has since doubled in the years that followed.



Forza Horizon 5 then found a strong second wind earlier this year when the game was ported to PlayStation 5, rapidly becoming one of the system's best-selling titles of the year, as well as a standout lead in Microsoft's increasing multiplatform efforts, with the company launching more and more of its games across other platforms.

How do I watch Tokyo Game Show 2025?

Tokyo Game Show 2025 will involve multiple presentations from various companies, including Capcom, Square Enix, Xbox, and many others.



To make sure you don't miss out on anything, you can consult our guide on how to watch Tokyo Game Show 2025, where we'll keep you updated on everything happening over the multi-day event.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate $19.99 at Amazon $19.99 at Walmart $19.99 at Best Buy $19.99 at Fanatical Subscribe to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and play day one Xbox games whichever way you'd like, on Xbox consoles, PC, or even through the Cloud on a wide range of devices. Going with this tier means you never miss out on anything coming to the service.