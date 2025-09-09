How to watch Tokyo Game Show 2025 — Start times, platforms, and everything else you need to know
AAA game studios from Microsoft to Capcom will be showing off their latest upcoming games at the 2025 Tokyo Game Show.
When does Tokyo Game Show 2025 start?
Tokyo Game Show, one of the world's biggest gaming conventions, is right around the corner as it's scheduled to go live on September 25, 2025, across the following time zones: 17:30 AM PT / 20:30 PM ET | 1:30 PM BST | 9:30 AM JST.
The event will run from Thursday, September 25, 2025, until Sunday, September 28, 2025. I highly recommend you stay tuned during those three days so you don't miss out on any announcements, as this is one of the biggest Tokyo Game Shows yet.
This year's Tokyo Game Show is brimming with hundreds of game studios, from indie developers to blockbuster AAA studios across the world, looking to show off their latest creations to the world. These companies attending include, but are not limited to: Sony, Sega, Square Enix, Capcom, Konami, Atlus, and even Microsoft.
What can we expect to see at Tokyo Game Show 2025?
As I mentioned, we have big-time studios such as Square Enix, Capcom, and Microsoft attending the event to show off their latest games. While we don't know what games Microsoft will bring to the event, rumors are flying around that it may reveal Forza Horizon 6 at Tokyo Game Show 2025.
Square Enix has recently announced that their Tokyo Game Show 2025 line-up will include the following games:
- Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake
- Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles
- Octopath Traveler 0
- Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade
- The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales
- Killer Inn
- Dragon Quest X Online
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Dragon Quest III HD-2D
- Magic the Gathering's collaboration with Final Fantasy
- Final Fantasy Trading Card Game
The major highlights of this line-up are the long-awaited Xbox port of Final Fantasy VII Remake, the HD-2D Remakes of the first two Dragon Quest mainline titles, and the dream-come-true remaster of Final Fantasy Tactics.
Final Fantasy Tactics is considered to be one of the greatest titles in the entire Final Fantasy franchise, but I sadly missed out on the original 1997 classic as I was too young to understand tactical RPGs at the time.
So I'm looking forward to seeing it in action at the show before it releases later on September 30, 2025, on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC via Steam.
The studio I'm looking forward to hearing news from the most is Capcom, which has confirmed it will bring its biggest upcoming titles to the show, like Resident Evil Requiem, Pragmata, Onimusha: Way of the Sword, and Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection.
Capcom will also share news on already released titles like Street Fighter 6 and Monster Hunter Wilds.
Among Capcom's line-up, I'm personally keeping a close eye on the news for its Monster Hunter titles as I am a huge Monster Hunter fan.
I'm hoping to see how Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection will evolve the Monster Hunter Stories sub-series with its darker story direction and new Monsties from Monster Hunter Rise.
I'm also praying we get to see more footage and a launch date for Monster Hunter Wilds' crazy crossover with Final Fantasy XIV, which will add rideable Chocobos and FFXIV's infamous superboss, 'Omega', to Monster Hunter Wilds' massive monster roster.
This is just a taste of the dozens of games you can expect to see at Tokyo Game Show 2025, and that's without getting into the unexpected grand reveals of unannounced games that will most likely be revealed at the show.
With this guide, you will be able to witness these announcements and find new, exciting upcoming Xbox titles and upcoming PC titles to put on your wishlist when Tokyo Game Show 2025 commences on September 25, 2025.
Alexander Cope is a gaming veteran of 30-plus years, primarily covering PC and Xbox games here on Windows Central. Gaming since the 8-bit era, Alexander's expertise revolves around gaming guides and news, with a particular focus on Japanese titles from the likes of Elden Ring to Final Fantasy. Alexander is always on deck to help our readers conquer the industry's most difficult games — when he can pry himself away from Monster Hunter that is!
