As time passes, it appears to be a recurring theme that every few months, another Microsoft IP finds its way to PlayStation. It looks like we've received our latest entry.

In spectacular fashion, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 was announced for the PlayStation 5 during the State of Play yesterday. Coming December 8, 2025, this marks the third live service game that’s made its way to Sony’s platform, following in the steps of Sea of Thieves and Forza Horizon 5.

I mean, I’m more surprised that games like Gears of War made their way to PlayStation before Microsoft Flight Simulator. Live service games like these are the lifeblood of the industry at the moment, whether we like it or not.

The dawning of a new gaming era

(Image credit: Ben Wilson | Windows Central)

Sure, you have releases like Expedition 33, Hades 2, or Hollow Knight: Silksong, but those aren’t the games that players continue to play. Instead, they choose live service titles.

Microsoft has titles such as Sea of Thieves, Fallout 76, Elder Scrolls Online, and Microsoft Flight Simulator, among others. PlayStation, with its few entries into the genre, has Helldivers 2, Gran Turismo 7, MLB The Show, and the upcoming Marathon.

Two of those games are now available on Xbox, with another on the way. The times are changing, whether we like it or not, and Microsoft Flight Simulator is the latest in a long pattern of ongoing multiplatform live service games.

Expect more

Photos you can hear. (Image credit: Mike Tyson)

What other Microsoft projects do they have in the works that could fit this criteria?

I wouldn’t be surprised to see some form of Halo make its way to PlayStation either. I doubt it would be something like Master Chief Collection, given how many years it took to get that running on Xbox Live. I can only imagine the nightmare it would be to port that over to PlayStation and add any form of crossplay.

Where a line will be drawn is unknown. As it stands, any multiplayer game has been some sort of remake, which I think rules out the new Gears of War making its way to PlayStation.

Then again, maybe that line is only drawn for tentpole exclusives? Call me crazy, but if State of Decay 3 turns into a larger, more service-type game, I have a feeling we’ll be seeing Undead Labs launch their first-ever PlayStation game.

From both sides

Hey, it could happen! (Image credit: PlayStation Studios)

Given that Helldivers 2 was the number one selling game on Xbox, and apparently, Xbox gamers play more games, do you think PlayStation is done bringing their games to Xbox? If the rumored Horizon MMO is real, that could be something we’d see make its way to Microsoft's shores.

Sony and Microsoft are both in the business of making money, and if something generates a decent amount of it, you can bet your sweet Elite Series 2 controller they’ll do it.

What about something smaller, like Returnal? Heck, maybe we’ll get Last of Us Part 2 remaster Deluxe Ultra Plus!

What do you think about Microsoft Flight Simulator making its way to PlayStation? Any concerns for future games, or do you not like a lot of other players? Let us know below in the comments or on social media!

