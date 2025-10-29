I've been waiting for this Flight Sim joystick for months, and it's finally launching this weekend — could the "Foxtrot" be perfect?

Honeycomb Aeronautical | Foxtrot Aviation Stick - YouTube Watch On

Microsoft Flight Simulator is a sleeper hit, at least in that it has a niche but dedicated following on PC. Still, it broadened its appeal somewhat when the game spread to Xbox consoles with the MSFS 2020 reboot and its successor, MSFS 2024, hit Game Pass. I always tried to push my gaming friends towards simulators, but expensive peripherals and ultra-realistic sensibilities turned some of them off.

Don't get me wrong, you can reach the absolute zenith of immersion with some of the best flight sticks that I've tested over the years when you set aside a premium-grade budget, but that doesn't mean affordability is impossible. My in-person meeting with Honeycomb Aeronautical earlier this year certainly made that especially clear when I tested samples of its latest joysticks and yokes.

I already went hands-on with the 'Foxtrot Aviation Stick', Honeycomb's $149.99 joystick that aims to offer an approachable, affordable way to get a realistic experience in Microsoft Flight Simulator — or any of its competitors, for that matter and it was just as smooth as you would hope. It's due to release this Friday, on October 31, but it's not the only offering set to take off.

Honeycomb's Foxtrot is coming on October 31

I tested the Foxtrot earlier this year, and had a blast with it in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020. (Image credit: Rich Greene, snakebyte | GROUP)

Yes, I am biased towards the Foxtrot because I had such a fun (yet brief) time with it back in August. Nevertheless, it's set to release alongside the $249.99 Sierra TPM Module, designed for emulating the controls of propeller-driven aircraft, on the same day. As fun as it would be for an enthusiast to have a lifelike collection of levers, wheels, and throttles, I'm always enamored by the prospect of an all-in-one stick solution for sim newcomers.

Our goal has always been to make professional grade flight simulation hardware accessible to everyone, from beginners to seasoned aviators. Marc Küpper, CPO for Honeycomb Aeronautical

Honeycomb claims the Foxtrot is built with "an advanced gimbal-based mechanism and 16-bit Hall Effect sensors", and, thankfully, features an ambidextrous design for right and left-handed pilots. At $150, the Foxtrot will certainly have some competition, but if my experience with its sample model was anything to go by, it'll be a strong option in the category.

It's the same reason why I'm drawn towards budget-friendly racing wheels, part of making simulator games so accessible to almost anyone, and there's even more good news behind this Foxtrot announcement — I'll be going hands-on with a sample in the coming weeks.

I'll have more time in my own office to really dig into how it feels after hours (likely leading into long nights) of gameplay, so stay tuned for some real-world insights. To say I'm excited is an understatement, but I have to be a professional adult and dedicate some proper time to the Alpha, Bravo, Foxtrot, and Sierra..