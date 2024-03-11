Supersized discount slashes $800 off this gargantuan, 57-inch, 240Hz ultrawide gaming monitor

Samsung first shipped its massive Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor in the United States in October 2023. The gargantuan gaming monitor first came out in Europe but made its way across the pond after a few months. The Odyssey Neo G9 features a 57-inch screen with a 1000R curvature, 240Hz refresh rate, and 1ms response time. Right now, you can save $700 on the Odyssey Neo G9 through either Samsung, Best Buy, or Amazon.

Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 57-inch | was $2,499.99 now $1,799.99 at Samsung This gargantuan gaming monitor is essential two 4K displays combined into a single gigantic screen. It has a 240Hz refresh rate, a 1ms response time, and has a built-in KVM switch and four inputs. If you have the desk space and budget for the Odyssey Neo G9, you can't find a better gaming monitor in this category. Price check: $1,799.99 at Best Buy | $1,799.99 at Amazon

Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 specs

The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 has one of the most impressive spec sheets you'll find for a gaming monitor. Its 57-inch curved display has a 7680x2160 resolution, which isn't quite 8K but is pretty close. The monitor is basically two 32-inch 4K gaming monitors combined into a single screen. That large Mini LED screen has a 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, supports HDR10+, and can reach 1,000 nits of brightness. It also supports both Freesync and G-Sync, as well as DisplayPort 2.1 and HDMI 2.1.

Samsung also packed some handy features into the Odyssey Neo G9, such as picture-in-picture mode and an Auto Source Switch+, which detects which devices are on and switches to them automatically. The monitor also has CoreSync and Core Lighting+, which can increase immersion or just add some color to your gaming setup.

It's important to know that while the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 has impressive specs, your PC may not be able to take full advantage of them. Even some of the best graphics cards do not support 240Hz at nearly an 8K resolution. You need a system that supports either a DisplayPort 2.1 or HDMI 2.1 interface to run the monitor at 240Hz at full resolution. When paired with some PCs, you'll have to choose between 240Hz at 5120x1440 or 120Hz at full resolution.

Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 review highlights

Several of our colleagues across Future (our parent company) have reviewed the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9. The monitor earned high marks from both Tom's Guide and Tom's Hardware.

"The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 is borderline ridiculous due to its expansive 57-inch panel. However, that same panel with its 1000R curvature helps make games feel extremely immersive," said Tony Polanco at Tom's Guide in their Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 review.

"Not only that, but the ultrawide display is also great for working with multiple open windows. Toss in a zippy 240Hz refresh rate, low 1ms response time, and overall vivid image quality, the end result is an overall awesome monitor — provided you have enough space on your desk for this behemoth."

Christian Eberle said there's nothing like the experience the monitor offers in Tom's Hardware's Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 review. He concluded by saying, "if you’re looking for the most immersive and addictive gaming monitor currently available, the Samsung Odyssey Neo 57 G9 is it."