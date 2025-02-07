This is GameSir's best-looking controller—and this discount gets you the charging stand for free

The Cyclone 2 has a semi-transparent casing, and TMR sticks which are an upgrade to Hall Effect.

As someone who regularly reviews controllers, I’m always excited to see what GameSir is bringing to its ever-growing range next. GameSir has been dominating the budget market by delivering cutting-edge tech cheaper than any other brand. If you’re looking for a high-tech controller that won’t cost you half a month’s rent, the GameSir Cyclone 2 is worth a look. If you're mainly a PC gamer, read on.

This controller looks anything but its budget price tag—it’s packed with Tunneling Magnetoresistance (TMR) stick technology, which offers precision beyond even Hall Effect sensors. At its usual $50 price tag, it’s already incredible value, but right now, Amazon has a small discount that makes it a no-brainer to grab this with the charging dock. Normally, the controller retails for $50 alone or $55 with the charging dock. With the current 10% discount, you can grab both the controller and dock for just $50.

I’m currently reviewing the Cyclone 2 and have been really impressed so far. While my full thoughts are coming soon, I wanted to share this deal ASAP because the inclusion of the charging dock makes this bundle a hot deal. If you’ve been eyeing a feature-packed, affordable controller, you'll love the Cyclone 2 Pro.

NO STICK DRIFT GameSir Cyclone 2 with charging dock (comes in

Was: $55.99

Now: $50.39 at Amazon ✅Perfect for: Tech and gaming enthusiasts—the sticks outshine Hall Effect for precision and longevity. ❌Avoid if: You mainly game on Xbox console, this is only compatible with PC, Switch and mobiles. Compatibility: Works with Windows PC, Switch, iOS and Android Connectivity: 2.4Ghz wireless dongle, Bluetooth and optional wire Sticks: TMR (upgraded Hall Effect). Buttons: Microswitch. Triggers: Hall Effect or Micro, switch between them Battery life: 8-10 hours Other features: 1000Hz polling rate, Charging dock, Customizable RGB lighting Launch date: 2024. 👉See at: Amazon Return period: 30 days. Warranty: 2-years Free shipping: Yes

GameSir Cyclone 2 — the best looking controller from the brand ever?

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central) (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

I actually don't normally gravitate towards white colorways, but there's something really special about this controller. It's actually 'Phantom White' so the lower half is a frosted transparent effect, reminiscent of the old Xbox Phantom range I know and love (and features in my best Xbox Special Editions ever). It also has these beautiful gold bumpers and transparent triggers that remind me a lot of the Starfield special edition. However, unlike the Starfield controller, this beauty is only $50 and comes packed with superior hardware. There's also a Phantom Black version, but I couldn’t be happier with the white one.



Now, unfortunately, it isn't compatible with Xbox, but for PC gaming here's why this controller is impressive:

The sticks are 'Tunneling Magnetoresistance' which is a technology even more advanced and more forgiving on battery life than Hall Effect sticks. I reviewed a PBTails TMR controller very recently which is much more expensive at $100 with this technology.

The TMR sticks measure movement and distance with magnets and electric fields, with no parts making contact, meaning you won't get stick drift on this controller. It's super durable.

The ABXY buttons are micro-switch based, offering more precision and durability than traditional membrane buttons found on standard Xbox controllers.

The triggers are 2-in-1, and you can switch between Hall-Effect or Microswitch depending on your game or preference.

The deadzones, vibrations, and lighting are all adjustable (though I'd advise keeping the lighting off or low for best battery life).

Two rear buttons for extra functionality during gameplay.

1000Hz polling rate gives exceptional responsiveness for competitive gaming, matching the performance of Razer’s Wolverine V3 Pro controllers.

There's a built-in 6-axis gyro for use with Nintendo Switch.

All in all, this a LOT to pack into a controller for $50, and the charging stand is worth it for a clean looking PC gaming setup. The 10% discount isn't exactly world-ending I'll admit, but it's worth sharing for the sake of getting that sexy stand bundled in for free.

GameSir have always impressed me with what they manage to offer at an accessible pricepoint but I'm glad they've gone for some style points too with this particular model.