Ori and the Blind Forest studio head says they could be forced to "shut down" due to the impact of negative Steam reviews for 'No Rest for the Wicked'

"No Rest for the Wicked" is a hardcore action RPG with precise combat and absolutely stunning art, however, its difficult early access development cycle has overshadowed the potential.

It's no secret that Microsoft's "Xbox One" generation was a bit of a dud, for a variety of reasons.

The botched reveal of the Xbox One led to problems Xbox is still unravelling over 10 years later. The entire world chose PlayStation 4 as their default console platform, leading to tens of millions becoming essentially digitally locked to Sony's ecosystem.

It was a tough generation to lose, since now, the cost to acquire users who are digitally locked into a content platform far outweighs what is viable, leading Xbox to place its home-grown games like Forza and Gears on PlayStation in increasing amounts.

Why is this Xbox history lesson relevant to this article? Well, one saving grace of Xbox's doomed Gen-8 console cycle was Moon Studios.

Microsoft's Xbox One reveal was subsequently marred by years of under-investment in first-party content. The vast majority of first party titles Microsoft released during the Xbox One generation were seen as average at best, with total clangers like Crackdown 3 sprinkled throughout. Even the best games rarely achieved "Game of the Year" nods and accolades, save for two: Ori and the Blind Forest, and Ori and the Will of the Wisps.

Developed by Moon Studios, Ori's incredible art, tight platforming, evocative storytelling, and spectacular musical score was a rare bright spot in the darkness of the Xbox One days. Fast forward to 2025, and Moon Studios is building its next title: No Rest for the Wicked, which increasingly seems to have become quite a difficult outing for the independent developer.

No Rest for the Wicked has incredible potential. Drawing upon games like Diablo and soulsborne and soulslike titles, No Rest for the Wicked continues Moon Studios' tradition for top shelf atmospherics, art, and gameplay. However, the game is being developed in Early Access, which hasn't always been plain sailing.

Right now, No Rest for the Wicked sits on "mixed" reviews on Steam, with users complaining about various aspects of the game's design. Punishing difficulty aside, many users are expecting quality of life features and more clarity in-game on certain mechanics, while others lament the game's slant towards grinding materials. Moon Studios founder and lead Thomas Mahler recently commented on the impact the review cycle is having on game sales, and issued a warning about what might happen to the studio if things don't improve.

"I think people think I'm joking when I'm asking for positive reviews cause in peoples minds there's always some big publisher in the background who'll cover costs...," Mahler begins, on Moon Studio's official No Rest for the Wicked Discord.

"Folks, if you're writing here and are enjoying Wicked and are excited for future updates, but haven't left a positive review, it's entirely possible that we won't be around in a couple of months to do anything anymore simply because we got review bombed which leads to people not buying the game. Which means we're not making any money and will have to shut down."

I wouldn't ask if our business wouldn't be dependent on it. I also never write reviews on anything, but if you want to see us actually finish Wicked, it's detrimental that we get that review score back up."

Mahler went on further to suggest that negative Steam reviews can "kill" studios, noting that if No Rest for the Wicked doesn't perform better soon, that the studio only has a "few months left in the oven." Mahler also commented on the review bombing endured by Path of Exile 2 in early access, as players opt to leave negative reviews as a means of feedback.

"Not sure people understand that they participate in potentially killing the studio they want to see succeed by leaving their negative reviews. I get that some people think that's the only way to reach out and get their voices heard, but even companies like [Grinding Gear Games] won't be able to stomach that review score forever.

We had to take enormous risks to buy the publishing rights back, we've got a few months left in the oven - If we don't sell more copies cause people review bomb us, you might just cause our death by leaving that negative review that you posted because you want us to listen to feedback which we do anyway. I'm reading every single fucking feedback that's being posted either way."

Update May 11, 2025: Moon Studios' Thomas Mahler has since claimed on Twitter that the company is in "no immediate financial danger," despite telling supporters of No Rest for the Wicked that it was it's "entirely possible that we won't be around in a couple of months" due to "review bombing" on May 10, 2025. Mahler alleged that his comments were designed to "push back" against negative reviews that were apparently politically motivated.

The perils of early access vs. Steam reviews

No Rest for the Wicked has a ton of potential, but it might take years to reach it. Moon Studios might not have years. (Image credit: Windows Central | Moon Studios)

Early access has become a way for games to essentially develop products in public view, soliciting feedback on the go. Microsoft titles like Towerborne and Grounded have had early access cycles, and I can't help but wonder if Sea of Thieves might have benefited from it as well in the early days. But it's by no means a silver bullet.

Some games do incredibly well in early access, but given Moon Studios' pedigree and expectations fans might be putting on the studio, it does seem like their clientele might be less willing to give No Rest for the Wicked the benefit of the doubt. Early access can be a great way to create on-going funding for a game still in development, but for some, the old cliché that "you only get one chance to make a good first impression" could be disproportionately damaging in some cases.

Speaking only for myself, I prefer to play games when they're "finished," but the very idea of "finished" has become blurry in 2025 thanks to on-going updates.

I had planned to wait until No Rest for the Wicked was "finished" before giving it another try, but now I'm concerned it might not get there. It's at this point I would hope some kind of deal for Xbox Game Pass, like Towerborne has with Stoic, might be able to help.

Moon Studios represents some of the industry's most talented independent artists and creators, so if you fancy giving the team behind Ori and the Blind Forest some support, consider checking out the game on Steam and leaving some positive and constructive feedback.