"You get what you pay for" is a saying thrown around a lot. Paying less means lower specs or lower quality, right? Well, Best Buy didn't get the memo, because right now the ASUS ROG Ally with an AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor costs less than the same gaming handheld with a Ryzen Z1 (non-extreme) processor. A $200 discount drops the ROG Ally with a Z1 Extreme to $449.99.

The best Windows handheld 🪟 ASUS ROG Ally (Ryzen Z1, 512GB)

Was: $649.99

Now: $449.99 at Best Buy

"I personally like the ROG Ally quite a lot and find myself wanting to play with it every day. It gives me plenty of freedom to get the Ally doing exactly what I want and access any gaming service I want. I love how light and balanced it feels in my hands, and the fact that it's the only modern gaming handheld that doesn't make my hands cramp up is enormous. Plus, it can run my best PC games rather easily." Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐½

Perfect for: Those who want a capable, balanced handheld for mobile PC gaming and don't want to break the bank.

Avoid if: You're after the best possible performance and visuals, as this is the entry-level ASUS ROG Ally with a less powerful processor.

Display: 7-inch IPS LCD, 16:9 aspect ratio, FHD (1,920 x 1,080) resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 500nits brightness, multi-touch support.
Processor: AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme w/ Radeon graphics.
Memory: 16GB LPDDR5 RAM.
Storage: 512GB M.2 2230 PCIe Gen 4.0 SSD.
OS: Windows 11 w/ ASUS Armoury Crate.
Weight: 608g (1.34lbs).
Included freebies: Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (3-months).
Warranty: 2-year Standard.
Launch date: 2023.

What is the best gaming handheld?

Picking the best gaming handheld is a bit tricky since there are many solid choices in 2025. Depending on the operating system you prefer, how big your hands are, and your budget, the best gaming handheld will vary. But the ASUS ROG Ally is safely in the discussion of the best way to game on the go.

The ROG Ally runs Windows 11, giving you access to the massive library of titles available on the platform. Steam, Epic Games, the Microsoft Store, and the Xbox app all work on the ROG Ally, which lets you shop for discounts or use your launcher of choice. With the best PC games at your fingertips, you can enjoy 1080p gaming on the go. The ROG Ally has a 120Hz display and generally aims for 60 FPS performance.

VRR support and a powerful processor help the ROG Ally to deliver smooth gameplay despite the relative compactness of the device.

While the ROG Ally is thought of as a device for local gameplay, you can also use the gaming handheld for Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Windows 11 is not optimized for gaming handhelds and smaller screens the way that Steam OS is, but at the expense of that optimization, you have the comfort of knowing your PC games are compatible. There are some things you can do to customize Windows 11 to work better on a smaller screen as well.

If you're not sure the ASUS ROG Ally is right for you, the gaming handheld has an impressive sibling. The ASUS ROG Ally X is better than the original thanks to better battery life, improved ergonomics, and updated buttons and joysticks. But the ROG Ally X is also more expensive, starting at $799.99.