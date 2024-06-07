This new horror game from the creators of Immortality has gone straight on my wishlist

What you need to know

Project C was announced today at Summer Games Fest, a mysterious horror game from the minds of Sam Barlow (Her Story, IMMORTALITY) and Brandon Cronenberg.

No release date was announced, but it's available on Steam to wishlist, and it's gone straight on mine!

Much of the description on Steam is redacted, adding to the mystery.

Summer Games Fest featured a mysterious new trailer today, part of a slew of games announced from Blumhouse Games. Project C is an upcoming title from the creators of the absolutely fantastic Immortality, which some of our readers may have played on Xbox Game Pass. Project C will be coming to Steam, and after this trailer of all the Blumhouse Games, I cannot wait.

Blumhouse is known for delivering movies such as Paranormal Activity, Insidious, and Sinister. Basically, some of my favorite horror movies and collaborator on the Half Mermaid Project C, Brandon Cronenberg, has directed movies including Possessor and Antiviral with sci-fi horror themes.



We don't know much about Project C yet, other than a mysterious phrase "The future was meant to be broken." and that its a FOV sci-fi horror.



Other games revealed coming from Blumhouse Games are:

Fear the Spotlight

From developer 'Cozy Game Pals' - A creepy love letter to classic 90s teen horror stories, Fear the Spotlight is designed for a modern audience. Sneak into a school after hours with Vivian and Amy, survive a seance gone wrong, solve tactile puzzles and uncover the disturbing mystery behind a school tragedy decades before. And whatever you do, stay out of the spotlight.

From developer 'Cozy Game Pals' - A creepy love letter to classic 90s teen horror stories, Fear the Spotlight is designed for a modern audience. Sneak into a school after hours with Vivian and Amy, survive a seance gone wrong, solve tactile puzzles and uncover the disturbing mystery behind a school tragedy decades before. And whatever you do, stay out of the spotlight. SLEEP AWAKE

Developer 'Eyes Out' - From Cory Davis (Spec Ops: The Line) and Robin Finck (Nine Inch Nails) comes a first-person psychedelic horror set in the far future. In the last known city on Earth, people are disappearing in their sleep. Those who remain exist in a crisis of reckless experiments to keep awake. Katja must navigate depraved death cults, otherworldly forces, and the ever-present horror of The HUSH, to save herself and those who rely upon her.

Developer 'Eyes Out' - From Cory Davis (Spec Ops: The Line) and Robin Finck (Nine Inch Nails) comes a first-person psychedelic horror set in the far future. In the last known city on Earth, people are disappearing in their sleep. Those who remain exist in a crisis of reckless experiments to keep awake. Katja must navigate depraved death cults, otherworldly forces, and the ever-present horror of The HUSH, to save herself and those who rely upon her. Crisol: Theater of Idols

From 'Vermila Studios' - Dive into a unique first-person horror adventure where folklore and religion intertwine in a nightmarish version of Spain. Players will navigate a world steeped in eerie legends and sacred rituals, facing terrifying statues of saints that come to life. In a desperate fight for survival, the player must sacrifice their own blood to use as ammunition against the horrors that lurk around every corner.

Dive into a unique first-person horror adventure where folklore and religion intertwine in a nightmarish version of Spain. Players will navigate a world steeped in eerie legends and sacred rituals, facing terrifying statues of saints that come to life. In a desperate fight for survival, the player must sacrifice their own blood to use as ammunition against the horrors that lurk around every corner. The Simulation

Developer 'Playmestudio' - A never-before-seen horror game is the only evidence found at a crime scene. As a retired game designer hired to investigate the case, you find a hidden mode that plunges you into a rabbit hole of the unknown. As more obscure games are uncovered, cross the fourth wall of their worlds and delve deep into terrifying truths that transcend their own reality...

Developer 'Playmestudio' A never-before-seen horror game is the only evidence found at a crime scene. As a retired game designer hired to investigate the case, you find a hidden mode that plunges you into a rabbit hole of the unknown. As more obscure games are uncovered, cross the fourth wall of their worlds and delve deep into terrifying truths that transcend their own reality... Grave Seasons

Developer 'Perfect Garbage' - A charming pixelated farming and town simulation game where, amidst all the relationship building and crop harvesting, players must figure out which of the townsfolk is a supernatural serial killer. Uncover the hidden secrets of Ashenridge, find a way to stay one step ahead of the murderer... and maybe save the next victim.

Funnily enough, the game we know the least about is the one I'm the most interested in. The press release from Blumhouse simply states, "Prepare to have your mind broken by Half Mermaid's most twisted vision yet. " Clearly, they know that Half Mermaid's reputation speaks for itself—well, it did win a BAFTA after all. Project C is available to wishlist on Steam right now, we do not know yet if it will be on consoles, but I'll be watching eagerly for more news on this title.