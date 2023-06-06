Street Fighter 6: How to switch to Classic controls

If you've mastered the basics, then it's time to continue your training with some more complicated setups.

Street Fighter 6 features a unique setup for the series, allowing players to swap between different control schemes: Classic, Modern, and Dynamic. Modern and Dynamic controls are recommended for anyone new to fighting games that wants to get a feel for things, but what if you want to change how you play on the fly? I've got you covered.

How to change to classic controls in Street Fighter 6

You've got a couple of different options for how you want to change up your control scheme. The easiest way is by going to Settings, then navigating to Controls.

From here, you can refresh yourself on the control layouts for any given setup and pick which control scheme you'll "default" to in a fight. Before a match starts however, you'll be given the option of changing your controls from whatever they're currently set as into something else, though it'll naturally default to the selection you've chosen under Controls.

This way, you're always allowed to shake things up right before a match starts. It's important to keep in mind that you have to make your selection before a fight starts: There's no altering your controls once you're actually fighting, even if you're playing by yourself against the CPU.

What controls should you use in Street Fighter 6?

Which of the three control setups you should use in Street Fighter 6 depends on your skills with the game.

If you're a pro that really understands how fighting games work (particularly past Street Fighter titles) then you'll want to go with the Classic control scheme. It provides the widest range of options, with three kicks, three punches, and the ability to taunt opponents. The complicated combo inputs will be difficult for any newcomers to understand though.

The Modern control scheme is a nice middle ground, an option recommended for people who have less familiarity with fighting games but really want to learn how combos work. Here, there's only one punch and one kick attack, with most combos easily performed with the press of a single button. You can still manually input every combo though, so this really is the best option for most players, considering how much you can learn while using it.

Finally, the Dynamic control scheme provides the most assistance, automatically performing combos for you. This setup is only recommended for people who truly have no clue what they're doing with a fighting game, like very young kids. That's okay, everyone has to start somewhere!

Unleash some new moves

No matter what you choose, the important thing is that you have fun and learn. Pick a character and go through the tutorials. Before you know it, you'll be dishing out sweet combos and wondering about swapping to the Classic controls.

Street Fighter 6 is currently available on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Windows PC, and PS5.