Street Fighter 6: How to unlock costumes and colors

Unique colors and costumes have been staple components of the Street Fighter franchise for decades. With Street Fighter 6 embracing a more online-driven approach to its iconic 1v1 fighting formula, fans have wondered if the methods for earning these cosmetics items would dramatically change. Now that the latest entry is finally upon us, there are important details to consider if you’re aiming to unlock alternate costumes for your favorite fighters.

The three-pronged content package for Street Fighter 6 includes World Tour, Battle Hub, and Fighting Ground. These distinct content suites offer an eclectic mix of single-player and multiplayer game modes. Despite your preferences, you’ll need to engage with Fighting Ground and World Tour to unlock additional colors and costumes. Here’s everything you need to know about securing these optional rewards.

How to unlock costumes in Street Fighter 6

Street Fighter 6 Marisa (Image credit: Windows Central)

There are two primary means of obtaining alternate costumes in Street Fighter 6. The first involves playing the World Tour single-player campaign game mode.

This Street Fighter-styled twist on a traditional RPG allows players to train under various Masters around the world, who are personified by the roster of 18 playable characters in Street Fighter 6.

Street Fighter 6 Marisa Costume (Image credit: Windows Central)

To unlock alternate costumes in World Tour, players need to max out the Trainer Rank and Bond of the associated Master. This can be achieved by participating in battles while studying under your Master of choice and providing gifts collected by completing objectives in the World Tour campaign. The process is rather time-consuming, so expect to fully commit to one style if you’re serious about procuring these specialty outfits.

If you’re primarily a competitive player and don’t plan to or want to participate in the single-player RPG experience, these alternative costumes can also be purchased for 50 Fighter Coins from the Street Fighter 6 in-game shop. Whether the price or time investment is worth the customization options will ultimately be up to you. But for now, these are the core ways to obtain alternate costumes in Street Fighter 6.

How to unlock colors in Street Fighter 6

(Image credit: Windows central)

In addition to bonus costumes, Street Fighter 6 sports a wide array of color options for fighters. Colors can be unlocked via the in-game shop for 50 Fighter Coins or 1000 Drive Tickets.

Fighter Coins stand as the premium paid currency within Street Fighter 6, but Drive Tickets can be collected for free by completing challenges within the various game modes.

Street Fighter 6 is out now on Xbox Series X|S, PS4/PS5, and PC. This outstanding entry in the long-running fighting franchise delivers heaps of worthwhile single-player and multiplayer content for players of all skill levels. If you’re looking to up your game, check our best Xbox controllers and best arcade fight sticks collections.