Seriously, more people need to be talking about this upcoming Xbox exclusive

I absolutely loved Armored Core: Fires of Rubicon when it came out in 2023. Since then, I've been starving for a good mech game. Other than the Armored Core series, there's been a lack of mech games that have been able to grab my attention outside of MechWarrior or my favorite Xbox 360 exclusive, Chromehounds.

Enter stage left, Mecha BREAK. Woah, buddy, a dedicated multiplayer mech shooter? Sign me up yesterday. How did I manage to miss this?

Open up any gameplay video of Mecha BREAK; you'll find fast-paced, chaotic fighting among the game's ACE pilots battling others in 3v3 or 6v6 combat. Its swift, snappy, and direct actionable combat makes recent Armored Core and GUNDAM games look slow by comparison. Something I didn't know I wanted or needed.

Not only does it look awesome, but the technical features sound great as well. Mecha BREAK will feature crossplay and cross-save functionality across all platforms. That's something so many Xbox games skip. Playing on Steam and Xbox with the same save is a treat that more games need to support.

Mecha BREAK launches Spring 2025! 🚀Play on Steam, Windows PC via the Xbox App, and as a console launch exclusive with Xbox Series X|S.Mecha BREAK is Amazing Seasun Games first foray into console development, and we are committed to providing the quality experience that…February 8, 2025

Mecha BREAK is coming soon to Xbox and PC

Mecha BREAK in action. (Image credit: Amazing Seasun Games)

So what is Mecha BREAK exactly? Well, it's a free-to-play multiplayer, third-person shooter that offers traditional 3v3 or 6v6 matches. Engage in a 3v3 Deathmatch or take on the 6v6 Hero Shooter, where team tactics will determine the victor as teams fight over objectives.

They've also added what I believe is a gaming first, a mech extraction game mode. You can face off against other players as a solo or trio in the PvPvE game mode that delivers a 200-square-kilometer map. In this mode, you'll face tough NPC opponents reigning down fire as a Corite pulse storm closes in around your location. You can complete objectives and acquire upgrade materials as you punish players who try to take what's yours. Return safely or die in your own Escape from Mechtov.

Initial gameplay impressions during its open beta were very promising, with players praising its combat, map design, overall gameplay, and a wide array of customization options. Even last month, closed beta signups were packed and full within two days. In short, this game is finding an impressive audience on Steam, and players on Xbox need to follow suit.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Mecha BREAK- Open Beta Gameplay Showcase - YouTube Watch On

It's rare Xbox is graced with titles of this type, although we have seen some recent improvements. When it comes to full-blown timed console exclusives, though, Microsoft often finds itself on the short end of the stick, outside of outliers like Palworld and STALKER 2. If Xbox players want to see more of this, now is the chance to prove their worth.

I don't blame anyone for not knowing about Mecha BREAK, either. I didn't, as I admitted to earlier, which is why I'm writing this article. I'm not just pitching this for the sake of it; I genuinely want to see something like this succeed on Xbox.

Even if it's not your cup of tea, it's going to be free-to-play, so I urge players to give it a shot. For years I wouldn't touch games like Yakuza, or I should say, Like a Dragon. The result is a deep regret for only just starting on Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name. I missed out on years of entertainment because of my predisposition to dislike anything that was strangely new or something I thought wasn't for me.

Again, please. Give Mecha BREAK a shot when it releases on Xbox and Windows PC this spring.

What do you think about Mecha BREAK? Are you going to listen to me and join me in the frays of mech warfare? Let me know in the comments or on social media. I'll hype you up if you agree and disavow you if you don't.