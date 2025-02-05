To nobody's surprise, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is absolutely blowing up Steam right now

The long seven-year wait for Warhorse Studios' historical RPG sequel is finally over, as Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 has arrived at long last. And to the surprise of nobody, it's absolutely blowing up the Steam charts on Windows PC right now.

As I write this, the newly released 100+ hour open-world epic has 127,139 concurrent players on Valve's PC gaming platform, with a peak player count of 159,351 earlier today according to SteamDB data. That makes it the fifth most-played Steam game right now — fourth if you don't count the drop-farming clicker game Banana — with the RPG surpassing popular titles like PUBG: Battlegrounds and Grand Theft Auto 5. Compared to the original Kingdom Come: Deliverance's peak of 96,069, the follow-up's is over 50,000 higher.

Notably, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is also at the top of Steam's Top Sellers list, and has been for over 24 hours now; before that, it held a very high position on the chart, with only a few games above it. Right now, it's getting more sales and downloads than Civilization 7, Counter-Strike 2, Destiny 2, Marvel Rivals, and many other recent and live-action titles.

The game's explosive success on PC so far is undeniably impressive, and while we don't have any official console data to draw from right now, I'm sure the game is having a stellar launch day on Xbox Series X|S and PS5, too. As I said, though, it's hardly surprising; going into 2025, it was clear that Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 was going to be one of its biggest and most ambitious games, with Warhorse promising a doubled open-world size, more nuanced reactivity to the player's actions, deeper roleplaying systems, improved combat mechanics, and a grander story with a script so large it even surpasses the one in Baldur's Gate 3.

All of that undoubtedly sparked quite a bit of hype, as did the fact that reviewers all largely agree that the sequel makes good on its promises. Across the board and all three of its platforms, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is getting rave reviews and has a "Generally Favorable" Metacritic score of 88, with most analyses finding very little to criticize. Compared to the original Kingdom Come, for example, KCD2 has far better performance and much more "active" combat with more opportunities for offensive maneuvers and combos.

I reviewed Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 myself, and consider it to be "the perfect RPG sequel." You'll find my detailed thoughts in the full piece, but overall, it's "an undeniable triumph from Warhorse Studios" and "one of the best RPGs I've ever played." I have no doubt in my mind that this will stand tall as one of 2025's best Game of the Year contenders, and right now, it's the clear frontrunner. So far, players seem to agree, as on Steam, it's got a "Very Positive" rating with 93% of the title's 2,199 user reviews giving it a thumbs up.

It's worth noting that we're talking about a game that came out early on a workday morning, too. Indeed, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2's performance numbers are expected to climb even higher — perhaps past the 200,000 mark — in the evenings and on the weekend, and I wouldn't even be surprised to see it reach 300,000 or more.

As someone who's been following Kingdom Come: Deliverance since I was 16 and the first game was being supported by a Kickstarter campaign, it's wonderful to see both how far Warhorse has come as a developer and the success of the series' second entry. With Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, the studio has fully realized its vision, and I couldn't be happier to see it.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is coming to Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC (via Steam, the Epic Games Store, and GOG), and PS5 on February 4. It's undoubtedly one of the best Xbox games and best PC games of the year, so if you enjoy RPGs, definitely consider picking it up (it's just $44.99 on CDKeys, which is an amazing deal).