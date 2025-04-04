Take to the skies in giant war suits to battle titanic-sized monsters.

On April 2, 2025, during the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct event, a new game was revealed called Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion. This over-the-top, stylish mecha anime action is a sequel to Daemon X Machina, which was considered a cult hit on the Nintendo Switch back in 2019.

However, this game won't be a Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive as it will also be launching on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam on September 5, 2025.

What is Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion?

Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion | Announcement Trailer - YouTube Watch On

In this game, you play as a mercenary hired to help humanity win a losing war against a tyrannical empire known as the Sovereign Axiom.

On top of that, you are also contracted to safeguard humanity from hostile alien monsters called Immortals looking to tear both sides apart to feed their hunger.

Prepare to face overwhelming hordes of Immortals in Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion (Image credit: Marvelous Inc.)

To accomplish your mission, you will need to don a war-mech suit called an Arsenal and use its destructive and powerful weapons to destroy the Immortals and the Sovereign Axiom.

On the gameplay side of things, you will be exploring a treacherous alien world taking up mercenary contracts, finding equipment to upgrade your Arsenal, and battling hordes of enemies and giant bosses in fast-paced, high-flying battles.

Build your Arsenal's gear, weaponry and abilities to suit your preferred method of dishing devastation. (Image credit: Marvelous Inc.)

With every enemy slain and every contract completed, you will obtain upgrade parts and gear you can use to customize your Arsenal's weaponry and abilities to suit your playstyle.

Do you want to be a whirlwind of destruction wielding melee weapons to tear enemies apart at the speed of light or a hulking juggernaut that can withstand meteor-sized fireballs and hit back twice as hard with sheer firepower? All these options and much more are possible in Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion.

You can even customize the paint job of your Arsenal's body parts and decorate it with decals to make your Arsenal look cool without affecting its stats in battle.

Are you ready to take on the Immortals and the Sovereign Axiom?

Cry havoc and slay the Immortal dogs of war. (Image credit: Marvelous Inc.)

I personally never played the original Daemon X Machina so when I first saw the reveal trailer for Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion, I was mightily impressed.

This game reminds me of FromSoftware's Armored Core series but on Super Robot anime juice. The combat system looks immensely fun, the anime art style and monsters are slick-looking, and the depths at which you can customize your mech-suit look promising.

However, will this upcoming Xbox title/upcoming PC title's anime aesthetic and combat system be enough to help it dethrone Armored Core 6 as one of the mecha action genre's best Xbox game/best PC games?

Find out on September 5, 2025, when Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion launches on Nintendo Switch 2, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam.