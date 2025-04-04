Xbox is getting the sequel to one of Nintendo Switch's biggest cult mecha anime hits
Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion, the sequel to 2019's Daemon X Machina, will be blasting its way onto Xbox, Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation, and PC later this Autumn
On April 2, 2025, during the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct event, a new game was revealed called Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion. This over-the-top, stylish mecha anime action is a sequel to Daemon X Machina, which was considered a cult hit on the Nintendo Switch back in 2019.
However, this game won't be a Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive as it will also be launching on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam on September 5, 2025.
What is Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion?
In this game, you play as a mercenary hired to help humanity win a losing war against a tyrannical empire known as the Sovereign Axiom.
On top of that, you are also contracted to safeguard humanity from hostile alien monsters called Immortals looking to tear both sides apart to feed their hunger.
To accomplish your mission, you will need to don a war-mech suit called an Arsenal and use its destructive and powerful weapons to destroy the Immortals and the Sovereign Axiom.
On the gameplay side of things, you will be exploring a treacherous alien world taking up mercenary contracts, finding equipment to upgrade your Arsenal, and battling hordes of enemies and giant bosses in fast-paced, high-flying battles.
With every enemy slain and every contract completed, you will obtain upgrade parts and gear you can use to customize your Arsenal's weaponry and abilities to suit your playstyle.
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
Do you want to be a whirlwind of destruction wielding melee weapons to tear enemies apart at the speed of light or a hulking juggernaut that can withstand meteor-sized fireballs and hit back twice as hard with sheer firepower? All these options and much more are possible in Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion.
You can even customize the paint job of your Arsenal's body parts and decorate it with decals to make your Arsenal look cool without affecting its stats in battle.
Are you ready to take on the Immortals and the Sovereign Axiom?
I personally never played the original Daemon X Machina so when I first saw the reveal trailer for Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion, I was mightily impressed.
This game reminds me of FromSoftware's Armored Core series but on Super Robot anime juice. The combat system looks immensely fun, the anime art style and monsters are slick-looking, and the depths at which you can customize your mech-suit look promising.
However, will this upcoming Xbox title/upcoming PC title's anime aesthetic and combat system be enough to help it dethrone Armored Core 6 as one of the mecha action genre's best Xbox game/best PC games?
Find out on September 5, 2025, when Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion launches on Nintendo Switch 2, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam.
Alexander Cope is a gaming veteran of 30-plus years, primarily covering PC and Xbox games here on Windows Central. Gaming since the 8-bit era, Alexander's expertise revolves around gaming guides and news, with a particular focus on Japanese titles from the likes of Elden Ring to Final Fantasy. Alexander is always on deck to help our readers conquer the industry's most difficult games — when he can pry himself away from Monster Hunter that is!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.