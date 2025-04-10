Microsoft made a stunning 50th-anniversary Surface Laptop. Here’s how to get one.

Microsoft is still reeling from its 50th anniversary, which was celebrated this past Friday, April 4.

It looks like the party isn’t over.

On the Surface Instagram page, Microsoft announced a 50th Anniversary Exclusive Microsoft Surface Laptop, and my heart skipped a beat when I looked at it.

The laptop is matte black, which is the norm, but this one has a gold logo on the back and features the superb 1975 Microsoft logo engraving near the keyboard. It also appears to have a special matching black and gold wallpaper.

Subtle, yet if you know, you know. It gets my approval.

Our review gave Microsoft’s Surface Laptop 7 with Qualcomm’s processor a perfect score, and we called it "the best laptop, period.”

How to get a 50th Anniversary Exclusive Microsoft Surface Laptop

A closer look at the engraved 1975 Microsoft logo and gold Surface logo on the 50th Anniversary Exclusive Microsoft Surface Laptop. (Image credit: Microsoft)

The good news is that this laptop is completely free. The bad news is that you can’t buy one, but you can win one.

Microsoft posted the instructions on its Instagram page, and it includes:

Post a picture of your Surface on-the-go Tell Microsoft why you love your Surface in the caption Make sure you’re following @Surface on Instagram Add #Microsoft50SurfaceSweepstakes and #Microsoft50 to the post

The contest runs until April 16th at 11:59 PT; unfortunately, participants must be in the US and Puerto Rico.

It’s a shame it won’t be available in stores or directly from Microsoft, but maybe if enough people demand one, Microsoft could make it happen (although those stubborn tariffs may hamper such a decision).

Is it Intel or Qualcomm?

I'm curious whether this is an Intel or a Qualcomm Surface Laptop 7. Microsoft has one line of laptops with Intel for business and Qualcomm for consumers.

Since this is a consumer-focused contest, I'm leaning towards it having the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite processor, but who knows?

I’m working on finding out its size (13.8 or 15 inches), RAM, and storage, but it wouldn’t surprise me if this is the penultimate top-tier model with 32GB of RAM and a 1TBB SSD.

Interestingly, Microsoft.com does offer an exclusive brag-worthy version with 64GB of RAM, which would be incredible to use, if not overkill.

While the 13.8-inch and 15-inch models look similar, the second top-down photo on Microsoft’s Instagram page strongly suggests that it is the smaller variant (which I prefer) due to the touchpad and a smaller gap between the keys and the laptop edge.

A closer look to come?

While I make no promises, Windows Central is rumored to be getting our hands on the 50th Anniversary Exclusive Microsoft Surface Laptop to document for posterity.



So, while you may not win one, at least you can get a closer look.

Stay tuned!