Microsoft 50th Anniversary Copilot Event LIVE: The latest AI announcements from Redmond
Microsoft's 50th Anniversary + Copilot event starts today at 9:30 AM PT, and we're reporting live from its campus in Washington.
Microsoft is expected to make a big consumer AI-related announcement today during an event happening on its 50th anniversary, likely related to the Copilot app and experiences related to it.
In recent weeks, Microsoft has rebuilt Copilot for Windows from the ground up with a native UI, so we're hoping to see the company build off that with new experiences for Windows users, and more.
LIVE UPDATES
The event will be all about Copilot as an app and service. Last year, Microsoft redesigned Copilot with a brand new interface designed to be more friendly and approachable. Perhaps today's event will be about making Copilot even more human-like with better interactions and capabilities.
Last month, Microsoft even launched a brand new Copilot app for Windows with native UI elements, which looks beautiful! We're hoping to see Microsoft build upon this app, tying it more closely to Windows 11 with unique AI features.
Microsoft has remained tight-lipped about what exactly it will announce. Some had hoped that it would announce new Surface hardware, as that has been rumored to be arriving this spring.
However, we believe that new Surface hardware is unlikely to be announced today. Microsoft's next wave of Surface hardware is expected to be announced sometime next month instead.
If you'd like to know more about the next wave of Surface hardware, be sure to check out our exclusive report on Microsoft's upcoming smaller Surface PCs! We're expecting a smaller Surface Pro and Surface Laptop with screen sizes around 12 inches, powered by Snapdragon X Plus.
Today however, is all about Copilot!
— Zac Bowden
Today's the day!
Microsoft will soon be getting ready to open its 50th Anniversary Copilot Event at 9:30 AM PT, and our Editor-in-Chief, Daniel Rubino, is on the ground ready to hear what the company has to say.
Stay tuned to our live blog for the latest news as it happens, possibly even before the event officially starts.
— Ben Wilson