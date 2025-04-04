Microsoft is expected to make a big consumer AI-related announcement today during an event happening on its 50th anniversary, likely related to the Copilot app and experiences related to it.

In recent weeks, Microsoft has rebuilt Copilot for Windows from the ground up with a native UI, so we're hoping to see the company build off that with new experiences for Windows users, and more.

the event officially kicks off today at 12:30 PM ET (9:30 AM PT).