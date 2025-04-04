Microsoft Copilot is one step closer to being a true friend — it now remembers everything about you

Microsoft has announced new memory and personalization features that will enable Copilot to be able to remember who you are as a person, including things like your likes and dislikes, preferences and more.

Copilot's new memory capabilities will allow it to craft an accurate profile about you as you use it. Microsoft says that as you chat with Copilot, it wil learn about you just like a real human and retain that information across conversations.

"It notes your preferences, building a richer user profile and offering tailored solutions, proactive suggestions and timely reminders" says Microsoft. Copilot will be able to remember things like your favorite food or color, types of films you enjoy, information about your friends and relatives (that you give it) and more.

Of course, this does sound a little creepy, and Microsoft is eager to address those concerns. The company says privacy is a top priority for a feature like this and is giving users control over what types of information Copilot can remember about them. You can also opt out of this entirely if you only intend to use Copilot as a tool for work, not as a virtual friend.

On that note, Microsoft is clearly very keen to position Copilot as a virtual friend, and is even introducing personalization features such as Copilot Avatar, which will let you create a face for Copilot that you can interact with as you chat with it.

The company clearly believes Copilot can be positioned as a viable digital friend, and it thinks these memory and personalization features will help users connect with it more. Microsoft says Copilot's new memory capabilities will gradually rollout to users starting now.

Alongside these new memory capabilities, Microsoft also announced a number of other new Copilot features as part of its 50th anniversary Copilot event. Copilot Vision will let the AI assistant see and interact with your desktop, and Copilot Actions will let it book tickets and reservations for you.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Does adding memories and personalization options to Copilot make you want to use it more? Let us know in the comments.