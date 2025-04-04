Microsoft Copilot will soon be able to let you know about sales and discounts across the web and make purchases within the Copilot app.

Microsoft celebrates its 50th anniversary today. The tech giant has come a long way in half a century, and it marked the occasion with a bunch of AI announcements.

In the lead-up to the 50th anniversary event, Microsoft shared a rebuilt Copilot app for Windows and teased several upcoming features. Now, we know about a wave of Copilot features.

Copilot is becoming a more personal assistant. If you grant permission to the tool, it will remember things you've discussed to provide more contextual assistance.

One of the ways Copilot will help you on a more personal level is as a shopping assistant. Copilot will be able to let you know about price drops and sales.

The AI assistant will also be able to research products, compare items, and offer shopping advice. You will also be able to make purchases directly within the Copilot app.

Copilot Shopping - YouTube Watch On

Copilot can already help with shopping to some extent by providing comparisons based on information from the web. But staying on top of the lowest prices in real time can be tricky.

For example, asking Copilot for the best Surface Pro 11 deal accurately points you to a $600 discount on the Surface Pro 11. But if you ask Copilot to keep track of deals on the device, it declines:

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"I can't actively monitor prices for you over time, but I can help you find the latest deals whenever you ask! If you're looking for a specific Surface Pro 11 model, I can assist you in comparing prices across different retailers. Let me know how I can help!"

I'm curious to see how the improved shopping experience in Copilot differs from its current offering. If it can help people find the best deals and streamline purchasing items, it will be a big boost to Copilot.

The new shopping features are part of Microsoft's "next chapter in [its] vision to deliver a true AI companion."

Microsoft announced several major improvements to Copilot today, including support for memory and personalization.

Copilot can also complete actions. The tool can be used to book tickets and carry out other tasks.

Make sure to check out all of our coverage from Microsoft's 50th anniversary event to see what's new and on the way to Copilot.

"I can't actively monitor prices for you over time, but I can help you find the latest deals whenever you ask! If you're looking for a specific Surface Pro 11 model, I can assist you in comparing prices across different retailers. Let me know how I can help!"

I'm curious to see how the improved shopping experience in Copilot differs from its current offering. If it can help people find the best deals and streamline purchasing items, it will be a big boost to Copilot.

The new shopping features are part of Microsoft's "next chapter in [its] vision to deliver a true AI companion."

Microsoft announced several major improvements to Copilot today, including support for memory and personalization.

Copilot can also complete actions. The tool can be used to book tickets and carry out other tasks.

Make sure to check out all of our coverage from Microsoft's 50th anniversary event to see what's new and on the way to Copilot.