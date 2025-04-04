Today, Microsoft has officially turned 50, marking decades of innovation and software development, and more recently, generative AI advances. At Windows Central, we've had a blast looking back at the tech giant's successes and failures over the past 50 years this week.

Our Senior Editor, Zac Bowden, recently predicted what Microsoft's 50th anniversary event will look like, including speculations that Microsoft might finally give a specific timeline when Windows 11's AI-powered features, such as Windows Recall, Click To Do, and AI in Search, would ship to broad availability.

While we'll have a clear account of what Microsoft plans to announce later today, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella posted an interesting clip on X (formerly Twitter) and other social media platforms. I never thought I'd witness an AI-powered platform interview the Microsoft CEOs, including co-founder Bill Gates, Steve Ballmer, and Satya Nadella, but here we are.

I almost wouldn't tell that it's Microsoft Copilot conducting a seamless interview with such a great flow of thoughts and topics.

Perhaps more interesting than the intricate details of the interview, Copilot engaged all three CEOs in a comical "AI roast" session. As you might have guessed, Copilot took subtle jabs at each of the CEOs, starting with Steve Ballmer.

To Ballmer, Copilot touted his enthusiasm. "But do you ever worry that your energy might short-circuit the AI. I mean even robots need a coffee break after your pep talks."

Seemingly amused by Copilot's roast, Ballmer jokingly indicated that if AI could handle him, then it wasn't ready to handle the world's population. "We're counting on you," added Ballmer.

Microsoft's co-founder Bill Gates was next in line for the AI roast. "Now, Bill, you've got that signature thoughtful stare, but do you ever think the AI might feel intimidated by your intense thinking face?" indicated Copilot. "I mean, it's like it's waiting for a blue screen moment.”

While responding to Copilot, the philanthropic billionaire indicated:

“I hope so. I mean, that's all I've got left is these AIs get so damn intelligent. It's just that stare and my willingness to criticize that differentiates me.”

Steve Ballmer posed an interesting question to the AI chatbot, asking whether it could ever criticize Bill Gates. “Absolutely. Criticism is where growth happens,” Copilot indicated.

It concluded its roast session by throwing some jabs at Microsoft's current CEO, Satya Nadella, and his keen focus and obsession with AI. According to Copilot:

“Satya, AI seems to be your best buddy. But do you ever worry that your deep passion for AI could one day have it running the show, leaving you to just enjoy the ride?”

Copilot's comment seemingly echoed Bill Gates' recent prediction about AI replacing humans for most things. However, Satya Nadella indicated that we'd only get to that point when "AI can play like the best cricket player that I enjoy."

Interestingly, Bill Gates had previously indicated that humans would have the power to preserve some tasks for themselves, giving an example that no one would like to watch computers play cricket. “Touché, Satya. Let's see if it can hit a century in cricket, and then we'll talk. This has been a blast, gentlemen,” added Copilot.

Our Editor-in-Chief, Daniel Rubino, is on the ground at Microsoft's Redmond campus in Washington for its 50th anniversary and Copilot event with our live blog, covering all the announcements as they trickle in.

