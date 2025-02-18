3 reasons you should not buy the Surface Pro 11 or Surface Laptop 7 with Intel (and 1 reason you should)

Normally when Microsoft launches a new Surface device, there's quite a bit of fanfare. But that's not the case today. Despite the fact that new models of the Surface Pro 11 and Surface Laptop 7 start shipping today, you likely won't see big-name YouTubers doing unboxing videos or a wave of reviews pop up within a minute of each other. That's because the new Surface devices are meant for business customers. They feature Intel Core Ultra 5 or Ultra 7 series 2, come in unassuming packaging, and are designed with businesses in mind.

The new models of the Surface Pro 11 and Surface Laptop 7 look nearly identical to the Snapdragon-powered counterparts. There are some differences, such as the Intel versions having anti-reflective screens. The Surface Pro with an Intel chip also has NFC built-in, which is handy for business users.

Perhaps the largest difference in terms of design is that the Surface Laptop 7 with Intel will have a 5G variant, though that model won't ship until later this year.

While there are other differences between the new Intel Surface devices and the Snapdragon equivalents, I suspect the chips in the devices will shape buying habits. Those processors are the — ahem — core of the main reasons to buy a Surface device with Intel or to grab one with a Snapdragon chip.

Microsoft Surface Pro 11 (Snapdragon) | was $999.99 now $799.99 at Best Buy Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ ✅Perfect for: Those who want a 2-in-1 PC with excellent performance and battery life who use their device for Microsoft Office & Teams, web browsing, creative work. ❌Avoid if: You need to use apps that are not compatible with Snapdragon or want to play heavy games.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 (Snapdragon) | was $999.99 now $799.99 at Best Buy Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ ✅Perfect for: Those who want a 2-in-1 PC with excellent performance and battery life who use their device for Microsoft Office & Teams, web browsing, creative work. ❌Avoid if: You want to game, run heavy apps under app emulation, or use apps that are not compatible with Snapdragon.

Microsoft Surface Pro 11 (Intel) | from $1,499.99 at Microsoft ✅Perfect for: Business users who want an excellent 2-in-1 PC that is fully compatible with all enterprise and legacy applications. ❌Avoid if: You use apps that work with Snapdragon processors because the Snapdragon version of this device is more affordable.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 (Intel) | from $1,499.99 at Microsoft ✅Perfect for: Those who want a premium laptop that is fully compatible with enterprise and legacy applications. ❌Avoid if: Your apps all work with Snapdragon chips because the Snapdragon version of this device has a significantly lower starting price.

Honorary mention: Color options

New Surface devices with Snapdragon chips are available in a wider range of colors than the latest Intel-powered Surface Laptop and Surface Pro. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Before I dive into the top factors that will affect which Surface Laptop or Surface Pro is right for you, it's worth mentioning the color options are not the same across the business and consumer versions of the devices. The Intel versions of the Surface Pro 11 and Surface Laptop 7 are only available in platinum or black. The color options for Surface Pro keyboards with the "for business" moniker are limited to platinum or black but you can use the blue Surface Pro Flex Keyboard with a Surface Pro 11 with an Intel chip.

If you choose to get a Surface Laptop 7 or Surface Pro 11 with a Snapdragon chip, you'll see options for sapphire, dune, platinum, or black.

The Snapdragon-powered Surface Pro 11 and Surface Laptop 7 get another win in this category.

Intel vs Snapdragon: Price

Surface devices powered by Snapdragon processors are more affordable than Intel-powered equivalents. (Image credit: Daniel Rubino)

Price is the biggest difference between the new Surface devices. The Surface Pro 11 and Surface Laptop 7 with Intel start at $1,499.99. Maxing out the specs would cost you an eye-watering $2,499.99 for the Surface Pro 11. Granted, that would get you a device with an Intel Core Ultra 7 (Series 2) and 32GB of memory, and 1TB of storage, but that's still a high price tag. The most expensive Surface Laptop 7 for Business costs $2,599.99.

In contrast, retail prices of the Surface Pro 11 and Surface Laptop 7 with Snapdragon start at $999.99. The consumer versions of the Surface Pro 11 and Surface Laptop 7 have already been discounted several times as well. Right now, both Snapdragon-powered Surface devices are $200 off at several retailers.

Assuming your workflow fits with a PC powered by Snapdragon (more on that below), the price difference alone makes this an easy decision in favor of the Surface Pro 11 and Surface Laptop 7 with Snapdragon.

Intel vs Snapdragon: Battery life

Battery life on Surface devices with Snapdragon chips is expected to be better than that of Intel-powered Surface hardware. (Image credit: Daniel Rubino)

We don't have benchmarks for the Intel-powered Surface Pro 11 or Surface Laptop 7 yet, but we do know about the chips inside the PCs. For example, the Snapdragon X Elite that's available in both devices is more efficient than a comparable Lunar Lake Intel processor.

My guess is that all versions of the Surface Pro 11 and Surface Laptop 7 will have good battery life, but the efficiency crown will almost assuredly go to models with a Snapdragon chip inside.

Intel vs Snapdragon: Performance

The Snapdragon X Elite processor is more performant than a comparable chip from Intel. (Image credit: Future)

Performance is a similar story to battery life. We don't have benchmarks for the new Intel-powered Surface devices, though it's safe to assume they'll perform well. But Snapdragon X processors are generally more performant than Intel competitors when it comes to multi-core scores, especially if you value performance when your device is not plugged in. That better performance for Snapdragon chips refers to when running native apps. Emulated apps see a dip in performance, which I discuss more below.

Like with battery life, I don't think any Surface Pro 11 or Surface Laptop 7 will have poor performance. I do think the Snapdragon-powered devices will receive higher marks in the category.

Intel vs Snapdragon: App compatibility

Some apps are not compatible with PCs powered by Snapdragon processors. (Image credit: Daniel Rubino)

PCs powered by Snapdragon chips have to run certain apps through emulation. There are also some apps that do not work at all. One of the main reasons Microsoft has Intel-powered versions of its new Surface devices is because business users require compatibility for enterprise and legacy applications.

The list of the best native Windows on Arm apps grows regularly and includes several big names. Many apps that cannot run natively on PCs powered by Snapdragon can usually run through emulation, which got a big boost thanks to Microsoft's Prism technology. Emulated apps do not perform as well as native apps, though they are generally usable. But there are some apps that just do not play nicely with Snapdragon powered PCs. If you rely on any of those applications, you need to get a Surface Pro 11 or Surface Laptop 7 with an Intel chip.

Surface Pro 11 and Surface Laptop 7: Intel vs Snapdragon

Choice is always a good thing when it comes to shopping for devices. I'm glad Microsoft has Intel and Snapdragon versions of its Surface Pro 11 and Surface Laptop 7. For many, the Snapdragon versions of the devices are better options due to price, efficiency, and how they perform.

But for those who require apps that do not work well with or cannot run on Snapdragon processors, the Surface Pro 11 and Surface Laptop 7 with Intel chips are better choices.