Get ready for one last ride with John Marshton.

Hot off the press, the original Red Dead Redemption is getting a remastered rerelease on Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch 2, and mobile devices. Yes, that's right, you'll get to play the award-winning John Marshton tale from the comfort of your bus ride to work!

In a newswire post on Rockstar's website, the developer announced the release was created in collaboration with Double Eleven and Cast Iron Games. For current generation consoles, you can expect some new bells and whistles: