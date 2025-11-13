Ride into the sunset at 60 FPS: Everything you need to know about the native current-gen ports of Red Dead Redemption coming to all consoles and mobile devices on December 2
By Michael Hoglund
I never thought I'd see the day I would get to play Red Dead Redemption 1 on my Android phone.
Hot off the press, the original Red Dead Redemption is getting a remastered rerelease on Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch 2, and mobile devices. Yes, that's right, you'll get to play the award-winning John Marshton tale from the comfort of your bus ride to work!
In a newswire post on Rockstar's website, the developer announced the release was created in collaboration with Double Eleven and Cast Iron Games. For current generation consoles, you can expect some new bells and whistles:
- Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5
- 60 frames per second
- HDR support
- Enhanced image quality
- Up to 4K resolution
- Switch 2
- DLSS
- HDR
- Mouse controls
- 60 frames per second at a