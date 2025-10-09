A new outfit available for all players in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

One of the best games of 2024 is getting even better, with developer MachineGames and publisher Bethesda Softworks' Indiana Jones and the Great Circle receiving a free Anniversary Update.



Per Bethesda, this update adds a new Cairo-themed outfit (which you can see in the image above) with the promise of more outfits to come in the future. Indy isn't just getting new looks, as this update is also introducing a proper New Game Plus mode. With this mode, players can start the game over, but with all the Adventure Book skills they've previously unlocked.



Completing the game in New Game+ brings another reward, with a new ending that comes after the credits.



MachineGames is bringing some support for the upcoming ASUS ROG Xbox Ally partner handhelds. The game will now detect if it's running on these handhelds, and will automatically adjust with recommended graphics settings for better performance.

The Anniversary Update is slated to roll out on October 10 across all platforms. Below, you can find the patch notes for all the bug fixes coming as part of the update.

General Fixes

Fixed an issue where enemies might linger in their “stumble” animation if you punched them while they’re breaking out of your grab.

Fixed an issue where pushing a grabbed enemy into a tight space could leave the enemy detached from Indy but still in the “grabbed” animation state.

Fixed an issue with a specific “finisher” animation where the camera would clip through Indy’s arms.

Fixed an issue where you could enter wall squeezes while downed and using the “Lucky Hat” ability that resulted in you standing up and unable to progress properly.

Fixed an issue that could cause a control-lock if restarting a checkpoint during the middle of a save.

Fixed an issue where using the “push” button to open “disguise doors” could prevent you from being able to walk through the door.

Fixed an issue where, if you left a level while holding an inventory item, it would be stuck to your hands when revisiting the level

Missions & Quests

DLC Fixed another issue that might cause pipes to be placed incorrectly during the Gladiator puzzle. Fixed the animation of the blackshirt being dropped from the bridge near the entrance to the Gladiator puzzle. Fixed many minor graphical glitches through the whole story.

Peru Fixed an issue where audio was missing in the Main Menu if you quit the game during the opening cutscene.

Gizeh Fixed an issue where the clothes of certain villager NPCs would not animate when the character moved.

Sukhothai Fixed an issue that might cause the boat engine sounds to never stop when you arrive at the rebel village at night.

Iraq Fixed an issue where skipping the cinematic where Indy frees Gina might result in the Siren sounds to never stop.



UI

The price of guides and books now show correctly when inspecting them from one of the vendors.

PC-Specific

Fixed an issue where binding the interact/use key to be the same as the “buy” button from vendors, it could prevent you from buying items.

Fixed an issue where setting Reflections to the lowest quality made certain objects look completely black.

Localization

In Arabic, fixed the alignment of the quick-inventory warning text about restricted zones.

MachineGames' leadership has expressed an interest in returning to Wolfenstein. (Image credit: Bethesda Softworks)

There's some good stuff here, and I'm happy to see some Xbox first-party developers working to make their games efficient on the Xbox Ally handhelds.



The most curious thing to me, however, is the new ending. Why add a new epilogue? Could it be a hint toward something in the future?



If it is, then I'm going to be incredibly fascinated to see what MachineGames' next project is. The team's leadership recently mentioned that they still hope to one day develop Wolfenstein 3. On top of that, a report indicates that a Wolfenstein TV series is being worked on with Amazon.



No matter what is next, we'll likely be waiting for a while. MachineGames is working on a Nintendo Switch 2 port of Indiana Jones, but otherwise, the team's next new game is likely a ways off.



Regardless, if you haven't played this globetrotting adventure yet, be sure to check out my review of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. I also reviewed the recently-launched Order of Giants DLC, and found it to be a fun addition, if a bit small.



If you're interested in picking up an Xbox Ally X or the lower-end Xbox Ally, preorders for both devices are currently open. Both handhelds are slated to launch on Oct. 16, 2025, in most countries.



Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is currently available on Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC (Steam and Xbox on PC), and PlayStation 5. A Nintendo Switch 2 version is in development and is slated to launch in 2026. Like all Xbox first-party games, it's also available in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass.

