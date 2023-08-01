Intel snuck out two new GPUs for its mobile Arc Alchemist lineup

What you need to know

Intel quietly updated its mobile Arc Alchemist lineup with two new units.

While Intel launched the new A570M and A530M mobile GPU SKUs officially, they've already been incorporated into the latest GPU driver and Intel's product spec pages.

Intel's upcoming graphics architecture, codenamed Battlemage, is expected to launch next year.

Recently, Intel quietly updated its mobile Arc Alchemist lineup with two new entries. That is, the new A570M and A530M mobile GPU SKUs, as spotted by Tom's Hardware. And while Intel hasn't officially announced its latest additions to the mobile Arc Alchemist lineup, they're already featured in the latest GPU driver and Intel's product spec pages.

Last year, Intel debuted several graphics cards for its Arc A-series, including the A770M, A730M, A550M, and more. And now, the company has subtly refreshed its Arc A500M series with two new units that also leverage the PCIe 4.0 x8 interface.

Per the information shared by Intel, the Arc A570M ships with 16 Xe-Cores with 256 execution units, 4 render slices, 16 ray tracing units, and a 1.3 GHz clock speed. The TGP has also been enhanced significantly to 75 - 95 W.

As for the A530M, it also ships with a clock speed of 1.3 GHz,12 Xe cores with 192 EUs, 3 render slices, and 12 ray tracing units. The TGP also comes in at 65-95 W, a significant bump compared to the A550M's 60 - 80 W.

Unfortunately, Intel hasn't disclosed performance stats for either of the units it launched, but they'll likely feature subtle improvements over the A550M owing to the superior clock speeds. Likewise, the company didn't disclose the silicon used on the Arc A570M or A530M. However, there's a great chance that Intel used ACM-G10 (DG2-512) silicon as it did with the Arc A550M.

Details regarding the new A570M and A530M memory configurations remain thin. But presumably, both should sport higher performance than the Arc A550M, which features 6GB of GDDR6 memory,14 Gbps. It also delivers 224 GB/s of memory bandwidth at a 128-bit interface. With this in mind, the A570M and A530M will likely have better memory bandwidth.

Windows Central take

Intel making a subtle launch of these entries could be an indication that it's not looking to spend a lot of resources on the Alchemist lineup, owing to its dismal performance compared to similar units in the same range from NVIDIA and AMD. Perhaps it is putting elaborate measures in place in preparation for its Battlemage graphics architecture, which is expected to launch next year.

While debuting the Arc A-series, Intel only featured Arc A350M, A370M, A550M, A730M, and A770M, but Arc A530M and A570M have recently made their way to the lineup. It's not yet clear what Intel's plans for the lineup are, and whether it will be making more launches in the foreseeable future.