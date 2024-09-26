NVIDIA RTX 5080 and 5090 specs seemingly leak, revealing massive power requirements

We might have the specs for two big upcoming NVIDIA GPUs.

The specs for NVIDIA's upcoming and unrevealed RTX 5080 and 5090 cards have possibly leaked.

The leak comes via @kopite7kimi on X (Twitter), who has a reliable track record of leaking NVIDIA and AMD hardware.

According to the leak, the RTX 5080 will sport 16GB of RAM, while the RTX 5090 weighs in with 32GB of RAM and a colossal 600 watt power draw.

If you're building a new Windows gaming PC, considering giving it the heftiest power supply possible.

That's because details on NVIDIA's unrevealed RTX 5080 and 5090 graphics cards have leaked thanks to @kopite7kimi on X (Twitter)(via Videocardz) In two separate posts, the long time and repeatedly reliable hardware leaker shared details on what users can expect from NVIDIA's next set of GPUs.

For the 5080, we can expect 16GB of VRAM, with a notable 400 watt power draw. Meanwhile, the 5090 weighs in at 32GB of VRAM, requiring a staggering 600 watts. To provide a comparison, the $1000 RTX 4080 also has 16GB of VRAM, and requires 320 watts of power. Meanwhile, the $1600 RTX 4090 provides 24GB of VRAM while needing 450 watts.

In exchange, you get a substantial bump in CUDA cores. The RTX 5090 runs up to 21760 CUDA cores, compared to the 4090's 16384. For comparison, the RTX 4080 runs 9728 CUDA cores, with the 5080 running 10752.

Swipe to scroll horizontally NVIDIA RTX 5090 / 5080 Specs (rumored) Row 0 - Cell 0 RTX 5080 RTX 5090 TGP 400 watts 600 watts Memory bandwidth 784 GB/s 1568 GB/s Memory speed 28 Gbps 28 Gbps Memory 16 GB GDDR7 32 GB GDDR7 Memory Bus 256 bit 512 bit CUDA Cores 10752 21760 GPU Blackwell (GB203-400) Blackwell (GB202-300)

NVIDIA continues to go hefty with its high-end cards

Prepare your wallet. The RTX 4090 MSRP is $1599 ... could the RTX 5090 break $2000? (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Windows Central)

The RTX line-up looks set to continue its dominance on the high end, both in terms of power, and likely in terms of wallet-busting. In a recent interview with our colleagues over at Tom's Hardware, AMD revealed that it is stepping away from the high-end GPU race, essentially clearing the stage for NVIDIA to solidify a monopoly (as the U.S. DOJ investigates them on antitrust concerns, ahem). Intel's struggles in the space are fairly well documented at this point, although they're pushing ahead with their Battlemage GPU line-up.

Either way, the next-gen RTX leaks seem to suggest a huge leap up for both cards, but especially for the RTX 5090. If this is one you'll be eyeing, I recommend double and triple-checking your cooling system and your power supply.

The lack of a significant VRAM increase for the 5080 is also notable, especially considering the implications for the 5070 and the vast increase in VRAM that many games now have at 4K with high settings enabled.

We'll have to wait and see how things pan out. NVIDIA has been the cutting-edge of graphics technology for a while, pioneering advanced AI improvements like DLSS 2 and 3, including frame generation, with technology that power path tracing in games like Alan Wake 2.

