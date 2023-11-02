The Xbox Series S Starter Bundle is now available on Amazon ahead of Black Friday

Microsoft has finally released the Xbox Series S Starter Bundle to the public after announcing it on October 12, 2023 (via Xbox Wire). It is available to purchase now on Amazon, Microsoft's official website, and more online retailers.

This package features everything a gamer needs to start playing the latest upcoming Xbox games. It contains an Xbox Series S console equipped with a 512GB SSD, a three-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass, one Xbox Wireless controller, a HDMI cable, a power cable, and two AA batteries.

The Xbox Series S is a less pricey version of the Xbox Series X. It is capable of running games at 120FPS, HDR resolutions, and playing backwards compatible Xbox titles from previous console generations.

The Xbox Series S by itself is usually sold for $300 at most retailers. However, if you buy it with the Starter bundle, you will save a bunch on Xbox Game Pass, since you'll get a three-month subscription to Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass library in the box. With Xbox Game Pass, you can play hundreds of the best Xbox games immediately.

This bundle will make a great gift to help your friends get into Xbox gaming, ahead of this year's Black Friday. Some Black Friday deals for Xbox accessories to enhance your Xbox Series S are available right now such as Seagate's Xbox Series X|S Expansion Card and Xbox controllers.