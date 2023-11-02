This early Black Friday discount on a Seagate Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S is perfect for Alan Wake 2

Still haven't expanded your Xbox storage? Money is tight, so it's completely understandable. With that in mind, more and more games are being released exclusively for Xbox Series X|S, meaning you need premium SSD storage space to play the latest titles.

If you're looking to improve your storage situation, then you can take advantage of a deal that's live right now on Best Buy, where the Seagate Storage 1TB Expansion Card is officially $70 off, meaning it's just $150 to buy one right now. The 2TB model is also heavily discounted, available for $280 at Best Buy, down from the usual eyebrow-raising $400 price tag.

(Image credit: Matt Brown | Windows Central)

Now, the word "officially" is up there for a reason. While $220 remains the official recommended price of the 1TB card, in practice, it's rarely ever been at that price since the competing WD_Black option was introduced, driving the price down slightly. $150 isn't even the lowest we've ever seen this card go, as it was briefly $140 earlier this year around the first Amazon Prime Day.

Still, even with the caveats above, there's no denying this is a deal you should take advantage of. If you don't have an expansion card right now, then your Xbox Series X or black Xbox Series S only has 1TB of space to work with, limiting how many recent games you can keep installed at once. That's even more true if you have a white 512GB Xbox Series S.

In combination with a storage expansion card, you can further save space by grabbing one of the best external Xbox hard drives and offloading any backward-compatible games.

That means more space for the most recent games that require ultra-fast SSD technology to run. That includes first-party games like Starfield and third-party titles like Remedy Entertainment's recent masterpiece, Alan Wake 2. If you're a fan of survival horror and more unique experiences in games, then read our Alan Wake 2 review to find out why it's a game you can't afford to skip.

In the review, I praised the narrative structure Remedy created, writing that "The structure here is best described as chaotic, which is as enrapturing as it is uneven. If Control was Remedy skillfully painting a picture with restraint, holding back for the cleanest brushstrokes for fear of making a mistake, then Alan Wake 2 is an artist's rage unleashed, throwing buckets of paint onto a wild, unrestrained mural."