Microsoft confirms Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family Plan branding and price

Shortly after the branding for Xbox Game Pass Friends and Family plan leaked online, we've got confirmation that's the branding that Microsoft is going with.

Webpages for the Xbox Game Pass Friends and Family have gone live in Colombia and Ireland (opens in new tab). In Ireland, the service costs €21.99 a month, while Colombian players will be charged $49,990 COP.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Earlier in 2022, Windows Central reported that Microsoft was moving ahead with an Xbox Game Pass family plan. Microsoft then confirmed these plans in August 2022, revealing that a family plan option would be entering testing in Ireland and Colombia.

Recently, branding images leaked that indicated the service would be called Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family, branding that is confirmed by the official webpages that are now live.

The Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family plan allows up to five players to join together, with one main account and up to four other players being invited in. Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family includes all the benefits of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, including Xbox Live Gold and EA Play.

In the official FAQ for the service, Microsoft laid out what kind of time a player will get if they have an existing subscription when upgrading to the Friends & Family plan.

30 days Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will turn into 18 days Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family

30 days Xbox Game Pass will turn into 12 days Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family

30 days PC Game Pass will turn into 12 days Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family

30 days Xbox Live Gold will turn into 12 days Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family

30 days EA Play will turn into 6 days Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family

There's currently no timeline for when the service will be available elsewhere, though Microsoft does note that it may enter testing in other countries and regions as time goes on.